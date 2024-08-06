Chelsea vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Upset on the Cards

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge friendly clash this Wednesday.

Neither Chelsea nor Real Madrid have enjoyed strong pre-seasons so far, each losing twice this summer, making their friendly clash in Charlotte a difficult one to call.

However, the Blues are beginning to show signs of settling under their new manager Enzo Maresca and could have too much for a depleted Los Blancos.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Chelsea draw no bet @ 11/10 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Over nine corners @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chelsea can go well in Charlotte

Real Madrid fans are waiting anxiously to see their new superstar Kylian Mbappe in action, but they will have to remain patient as the French superstar is unavailable for this clash.

Mbappe is not the only key absentee, with Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Ferland Mendy all still enjoying time off after their international exertions over the summer, which could leave the door open for a Chelsea win in Charlotte.

The Blues were beaten 4-2 by Manchester City last time out, but were impressive when dispatching Club America 3-0 and they are looking more cohesive with every game.

They outshot City 11-10 in that clash, suggesting they are beginning to acclimatise to Maresca’s tactics. Christopher Nkunku has impressed up front for the Blues and with every game that passes Maresca is getting closer to knowing his best XI.

Expect Chelsea to put out a strong side and take the game to Madrid, who have lost both of their friendlies this summer, on Wednesday morning.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Chelsea draw no bet @ 11/10 with bet365

Goal glut expected in North Carolina

Chelsea have shown improvement in attack during preseason, but defence is still an area of concern for the Blues. They shipped two to League One Wrexham in their first friendly and conceded four to both Celtic and City.

Real have Vincius Junior and Rodrygo available for this clash. Both are capable of scoring themselves, but should also help get the best out of their fellow Brazilian Endrick, suggesting Los Blancos could help bring up a high goals total in Charlotte.

Three of Chelsea’s four friendlies this summer have gone over 3.5 goals and this clash could keep that trend going.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 1/1 with bet365

Corner count set to soar at the Bank of America stadium

With goals expected and plenty of stars on each side out to impress their managers, it could be an exciting game for the neutral.

Thibaut Courtois is back for Madrid, and his exceptional shot-stopping ability should see plenty of Chelsea shots parried behind for a corner.

Meanwhile, new signing Filip Jorgensen is in line for his first Blues start and the young keeper will want to impress his new boss by pulling off plenty of saves on his debut.

There were 11 or more corners in two of Chelsea’s last three friendlies, while Madrid’s pre-season El Clasico with Barcelona saw 12 taken, so back over nine corners in Charlotte.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Over nine corners @ 11/10 with bet365