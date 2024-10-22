Get three Real Madrid vs Dortmund predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (22/10/2024).

Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways in the Champions League this midweek as they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win @ 9/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Real Madrid over 1.5 cards @ 4/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered an unlikely 1-0 defeat last time out in this competition to French side Lille, but, after beating both Villarreal and Celta Vigo since, the hosts remain in strong form overall this season.

Dortmund begin matchday three sat top of the pile in Europe’s biggest club competition though, after securing impressive wins against Club Brugge and Celtic in their opening two matches and will be looking to cause another shock in this one.

Ancelotti to oversee another Champions League victory

Although his side suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Lille, Real manager Ancelotti has more than enough experience at his disposal to oversee an instant reply here.

The famous Italian boss has lifted the Champions League trophy five times in his career, more than any other manager in the competition’s history

The 65-year-old has also won four of his seven prior competition matches against Dortmund and, with his side losing just one of their last 15 matches in major European action overall, he’ll be expecting his side to return to the winning column here.

The Spanish outfit have also won each of their six home competitive matches this term, scoring 2+ goals in each of those games, and with their last such match in this competition coming in a 3-1 success over Stuttgart, there’s plenty of good omens to suggest another win against German opposition will follow here.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 1: Real Madrid to win @ 9/20 with Bet365

Hosts continue to struggle on discipline front

Despite dominating large spells of both of their Champions League matches this season, Real continue to struggle for discipline in this competition.

As of the start of matchday three in Europe’s premier club competition, the Spanish side have received the joint-most yellow cards of any side.

Their tally of nine yellows in total can only be matched by Austrian side Sturm Graz and fellow La Liga outfit Girona and, as such, more bookings should be expected here.

Real have also conceded 27 fouls in total on top of their yellow card tally, with only six teams conceding more in the competition to this point.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 2: Real Madrid over 1.5 cards @ 4/6 with bet365

Bellingham to haunt former employers

It’s hardly been the ideal start to the 2024/25 campaign for Real’s Jude Bellingham, who after nine appearances, remains without a goal to his name.

A muscle injury has also seen him miss four matches of this latest season but, with a glance at his prior Champions League goalscoring form, it only seems a matter of time until he breaks his scoring duck.

That could happen against his former employers Dortmund, especially as it’s so often the case that players find the back of the net against their previous clubs.

Although he didn’t score against BVB in the final of this competition last campaign, Bellingham did grab an assist and with him netting four goals across 11 Champions League matches in total since joining Real, the return of his scoring form won’t be too far away.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ 8/5 with Bet365