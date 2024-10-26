Our football expert offers his Real Madrid vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash, at 20:00 (26/10/2024).

The first El Clasico of the season is up this weekend, with Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu hosting. Barcelona are setting the pace in La Liga right now, leading Real by three points.

A Catalan victory would extend their lead out front massively, something Real can ill afford, yet should the Galacticos take the points, the title rice will get that much tighter.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Barcelona @4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Lamine Yamal 0.5 Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Team To Get Most Shots - Barcelona @13/10 with bet365

Barca Back with a Vengeance

After losing four straight meetings with their bitter rivals Barcelona will be in the hunt for revenge, particularly with the Galacticos' struggles of late, this could be their best time to secure a historic victory on enemy turf.

Real are slacking in the league due to several draws, and whilst they remain unbeaten, with Barca having one loss to their name, Hansi Flick’s side look primed to get points out of this one.

Victories in La Liga count for little when it comes to these two, but Real’s loss to Lille, in the Champions League looks particularly damning.

Topping the league over Real has been no easy feat of late, and it is not one that Barcelona are going to give up without a fight.

A draw will keep them at the top, three points clear, with the Catalans' likely goal being to not lose this one.

The Barca victory and draw are both covered by the double chance, giving us a bit of leeway with the results.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Barcelona @4/5 with bet365

Lamine Loving Life Against Madrid

Lamine Yamal has been the success story for both Spanish and Barcelona football since he exploded onto the scene courtesy of his fantastic Euro 2024.

He has already proven crucial to Flick’s plans this term and is likely to come good against Madrid this weekend.

The winger has already been averaging 1.13 shots on target per game this term and has a penchant for testing the Madrid goal.

Their last competitive outing saw him test the keeper three separate times, this at the Bernabeu, as he clearly does not falter in the face of the Madridistas.

Yamal is already a superstar at Barcelona but putting Madrid to the sword will only improve his standing.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 2: Lamine Yamal 0.5 Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Catalans Cracking Away

Barcelona outshot Madrid on their last visit to the Spanish capital, something they will be eyeing to do again, particularly if they want to have a chance of securing points.

The Catalsn are riding high, given their league position, with Flick having them play some of the best football in years now, and with this has come a wealth of shots.

So much so they are currently averaging 13 shots per match, higher than the rate that is possessed by the Galacticos, who seem to be struggling to marry Kylian Mbappe with their star-studded squad.

Barcelona know their task in this one, and it is only achievable through attacking play, which they have been excelling at.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Tip 3: Team To Get Most Shots - Barcelona @13/10 with bet365