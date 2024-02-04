Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for La Liga Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of the Madrid derby this Sunday.

For the third time already in 2024, city rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are set to lock horns, but this time it is in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

The Madrid derby was played out twice in January, first in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup and then in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Real won the first meeting, while Atletico prevailed in the second and punters should expect another tight tussle at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Another high-scoring Madrid derby could be on the cards

There were different winners in the two meetings between Real and Atletico last month, but a common theme of their recent encounters has been goals.

Los Blancos won 5-3, albeit after extra-time, in the Spanish Super Cup meeting before Atleti got their revenge with a 4-2 win in the Copa del Rey.

Following those results, four of the last five meetings between these sides have produced over 3.5 goals and, given it is hard to know which side will show up for the derby, that looks like the best bet in this one.

Real have seen over 3.5 goals in five of their last seven matches in all competitions and at 13/8, that looks a worthwhile selection.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Los Blancos fancied to edge rivals

Over 3.5 goals is the best bet for the latest edition of the Madrid derby, but for those punters wanting to pick a side, a bet on Real to win and both teams to score could also be a good angle.

Not only do Carlo Ancelotti's men have home advantage, a key factor given three of the last five Madrid derbies have been won by the hosts inside 90 minutes, but they have also been red-hot in La Liga this term.

Real have continued to hold off the challenge of surprise high-flyers Girona in the league, winning 17 of their 22 matches, while they have accrued ten points more than their city rivals.

However, Atleti are averaging two goals per game in Spain's top-flight this term and, even if they are fancied to lose this game, they should cause Real some problems and they can get on the scoresheet in defeat.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Tip 2: Real Madrid to win & both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Joselu can build on Getafe brace

There are plenty of goalscorer picks for this game, but a modest and promising pick at 15/8 is Real Madrid striker Joselu.

He may not be the flashiest of players, but Joselu scored both goals in Real's 2-0 win over Getafe last time out and was also on target in both the 5-3 win and 4-2 defeat against Atleti last month.

The Stuttgart-born marksman offers an aerial threat which other Real forwards do not and he can add to his tally of ten goals in La Liga this term.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Tip 3: Joselu to score at anytime @ 15/8 with bet365