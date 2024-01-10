Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips for Super Cup Semi-Final

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Super Cup semi-final.

Spanish football fans are being treated with one more Madrid derby than was prescribed, as Real prepares to host Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Super Cup semi-final, in a game that always proves to be full of animosity and intrigue.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win @1/1 with bet365

Over 1 Real Goal @1/1 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to Score or Assist @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Atleti are the only side to have defeated the Galacticos this season, however, this was on their own turf, and a journey to the Bernabeu is not something any side can claim to relish.

Keeping it Real

The simple moniker Madrid will only serve to confuse here, yet the name Real echoes throughout the football world as one to be feared.

This is something they have repeatedly proven this year, as they have made the Bernabeu the embodiment of this, as they are yet to lose here, winning eight and drawing one of their nine games here.

In stark contrast to their cross-city rivals Atletico, who have been weak on the road losing four on the bounce now, not the record one would want to take into a derby.

With four home wins on the bounce in their pocket and an unbeaten record here, they will look to book their place with consummate ease.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win @1/1 with bet365

Goals for the Galacticos

Despite a recent downturn in scoring Real are unlikely to want to leave anything to chance in this, and come out of it with more than a few goals to the good.

They have hit the over one goal line in 12 of their 19 games to this point, and in 7 of their 9 home games.

Atleti have enjoyed conceding a few goals as well, lacking perhaps stability at the back. This is demonstrated in their recent results as they have conceded two or more in three of their last five matches and three of their last four away games.

Diego Simeone’s defensive excellence has been shattered recently and this is something Real, with all of their considerable goal scoring ability, will look to capitalise upon.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Tip 2: Over 1 Real Goal @1/1 with bet365

Bellingham continues bringing the heat

Jude Bellingham’s first season at Real is going as well as anyone could have expected, as the midfielder is currently their top goalscorer with 13, and leads their side in goal contributions with 15.

This is something that is unlikely to change as he prepares for his second Madrid derby, the first he will play with the home fans at his back.

Ranked second in xG in the side and third in xA, with the obvious goals to back it up, Bellingham seems one of the more likely candidates to leave his mark on the game.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to Score or Assist @5/4 with bet365