Our football betting expert offers his Real Madrid vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips ahead of their 20:00 Champions League showdown (5/11/24).

Real Madrid have had over a week to dissect what went wrong in their 4-0 El Clasico defeat against Barcelona last month and they will look to respond in style when they host AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were thumped 4-0 by Barca at home before their La Liga game at the weekend was postponed.

A solid week of training could be the perfect tonic for the Spanish giants and they will need to be at their best to overcome an AC Milan side who have won three of their previous four in all competitions.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win & BTTS @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Vinicius Jnr. to score anytime @ 20/21 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Hosts to bounce back at the first attempt

As the saying goes, time is a great healer and Ancelotti will hope that a week of hard work will have helped Real move on from their embarrassing defeat to Barca.

After a tense first 45 minutes, the visitors ran riot in the second half and secured an emphatic win thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski and further efforts from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Real will look to make amends in front of their own fans and they should be able to return to winning ways.

Before that defeat to Hansi Flick's side, Real had won three in a row and they are unbeaten in their last 15 Champions League games at home.

Ancelotti's team have won 12 of those, but Milan should be able to make them work for the three points.

The hosts have only kept one clean sheet in their last nine games in all competitions and they are bound to be nervous due to their previous performance.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Tip 1: Real Madrid to win & BTTS @ 7/4 with bet365

European giants to trade blows

Tuesday's encounter is the first between the two clubs since November 2010, when they played out a 2-2 draw at the San Siro.

Another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards in Spain, with both teams showing signs of weakness at the back.

With Ancelotti's side keeping just one clean sheet in their last nine, AC Milan will expect to give their fans something to smile about.

However, Paulo Fonseca's team have lost two of their Champions League games this season. Two of their three games contained over 3.5 goals, while there have been four goals or more scored in two of Real Madrid's three Champions League fixtures.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Ballon d'Or snub to inspire Madrid ace

Real snubbed last week's Ballon d'Or ceremony in protest as they felt that winger Vinicius Jnr. deserved to win the event.

Manchester City ace Rodri was instead given the trophy and there have been plenty of Madrid players who have voiced their criticism.

Vinicius Jnr. will look to make a big impression in his first appearance since the ceremony and he looks primed to find the back of the net.

The Brazilian is Real's top scorer this season, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances, with five of those coming in his last four games.

Vinicius Jnr. believes he is the best player in the world and Tuesday's game should be his chance to make a statement on the big stage.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan Tip 3: Vinicius Jnr. to score anytime @ 20/21 with bet365