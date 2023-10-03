RC Lens vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 21/10 Gunners Goalscorer in Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his RC Lens vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips as the two meet in the second round of the Champions League.

Arsenal were comfortable 4-0 winners over PSV Eindhoven on matchday one in the Champions League and they should have few problems seeing off Lens next in Group B.

RC Lens vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score - No - @ 7/4 with bet365

Half Time/Full Time - Arsenal/Arsenal @ 7/4 with bet365

Martin Odegaard to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Another clean sheet for Arteta's men

Arsenal have kept five clean sheets in their first nine games in all competitions and the unbeaten Gunners look a seriously difficult team to break down this season.

They were never in much danger against PSV when they won commandingly and Lens look to be a weaker side so another shutout may well be on the cards.

Arteta's side will expect to control possession and enjoy the better territory than their hosts and if they get in front they have demonstrated their ability to use their game management several times recently to ensure they come away with all three points while keeping their opponents out.

Lens have scored only seven goals in their first seven Ligue 1 matches and, while they did manage to get on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla in their first Group B encounter, getting the better of a crack Gunners backline looks a tough task.

RC Lens vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score - No - @ 7/4 with bet365

Arsenal should be dominant force in Lens

The Gunners are set to be on the front foot from the off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and it would be no surprise to see them leading at the break.

They were 2-0 up at the interval at the weekend at Bournemouth when they eventually cruised to another 4-0 success, and were also in front early on before going on to win at Brentford in the League Cup in the previous game.

This European clash can follow a similar pattern as Arsenal go about underlining their Champions League credentials with what should be a fairly routine victory.

RC Lens vs Arsenal Tip 2: Half Time/Full Time - Arsenal/Arsenal @ 7/4 with bet365

Odegaard influence clear to see

Martin Odegaard has, once again, been a crucial man for Mikel Arteta's side as they have made an unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Norway international has scored four goals and got one assist in all competitions so far and was on target with the fourth and final goal at the Emirates versus PSV.

The midfielder is the key cog in the Gunners' midfield and likes to drive his side forward, while he is no stranger to a shot from distance and is also one of Arsenal's regular penalty-takers.

RC Lens vs Arsenal Tip 3: Martin Odegaard to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365