RB Leipzig vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/1 City Goalscorer Tipped in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his RB Leipzig vs Man City predictions and betting tips for Wednesday's Champions League game at the Red Bull Arena

Manchester City have uncharacteristically lost two games on the bounce recently, first to Newcastle and then to Wolves. They will no doubt be looking to rebound well, yet are faced with their toughest group match in the form of RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig vs Man City Betting Tips

Man City to win & both teams to score (Yes) @ 11/5 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Erling Haaland to score with a header @ 11/1 with bet365

The Citizens will make the journey over to the Red Bull Arena as they must contend with what is often referred to as the third side in Germany. Leipzig will look to create issues for the European Champions, as City need to regain some form.

City can get back to winning ways

Manchester City, who achieved a memorable treble last season, suffered back-to-back defeats last week but can put that domestic blip behind them when they travel to Leipzig on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

Few expected City to lose at Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League after Pep Guardiola’s side made a strong start to the season.

The reigning European champions will be determined to bounce back this week and have happy memories of their last encounter with Leipzig after a 7-0 win in Manchester.

Leipzig will certainly be no pushovers this time and have looked strong in recent weeks after a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Expect Leipzig to get on the scoresheet on Wednesday night, as City’s defence are showing some frailties at this early stage of the season.

However, with the firepower City have in attack, as they showed to great effect in their last meeting with Leipzig, City should have too much quality for the Bundesliga outfit.

RB Leipzig vs Man City Tip 1: Man City to win & both teams to score (Yes) @ 11/5 with bet365

Goals to be expected in Leipzig

Given the attacking talent on show and with both sides tipped to score, over 3.5 total goals in this match is worth considering.

City ran out 3-1 winners in their opening game of the Champions League this season at home to Red Star Belgrade, while Leipzig also won 3-1 at Young Boys.

Another high-scoring affair looks to be on the cards at the Red Bull Arena, in a game that should be pretty end to end between two attacking sides.

RB Leipzig vs Man City Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Haaland header at attractive price

It was certainly a night to remember the last time these sides met for Man City striker Erling Haaland, who has already scored eight goals in seven Premier League appearances this season.

The former RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund star has enjoyed some great nights in this competition and managed to score five goals in City’s 7-0 rout against Leipzig in the knockout stage last season.

One of those five goals was a header and with a bet boost option in this market, Haaland, who scored eight headed goals in all competitions last season, is an attractive price to score with his head on Wednesday night.

RB Leipzig vs Man City Tip 3: Erling Haaland to score with a header @ 11/1 with bet365