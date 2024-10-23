Our football expert offers his RB Leipzig vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (23/10/2024).

Liverpool have made the perfect start in the Champions League with wins over AC Milan and Bologna, while RB Leipzig remain pointless despite pushing both Atletico Madrid and Juventus hard in entertaining losses.

Arne Slot has steered the Reds to wins in 10 of their first 11 games in all competitions this season, their best start to a season since 1990/91.

They face Bundesliga opposition here for the first time since the 2020/21 season, when they knocked Leipzig out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Benjamin Sesko Over 1.5 shots on target @ 10/3

Goal scored after 78:59 @ 5/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Reds to secure entertaining win

These sides have met twice before, in that Champions League last-16 tie in 2020/21, when the Reds won both games 2-0 with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each getting a goal apiece in each game as the tie was played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest amid the Covid protocols.

Liverpool come into this as favourites, but Leipzig are more than capable of having a say. They have scored three times in their losses to Atletico and Juve.

Last time, they were left with major regrets after going 2-1 up against 10-man Juve only to throw the game away.

Marco Rose's side are unbeaten in the German top-flight with 17 points from seven Bundesliga games, setting a new club record.

The Reds are producing results without hitting the high notes, as evidenced in Sunday's hard working 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

They conceded early against AC Milan before winning 3-1 on matchday one and were put under the cosh by Bologna last time at Anfield.

Slot's side can probably get out of Leipzig with all three points, but expect the home side to play their part too.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Sharpshooter Sesko to test visitors

Despite losing their first two games in the competition, RB Leipzig have managed 10 shots on target in their games against Atleti and Juve - a couple of opponents renowned for their own defensive resolve.

They've scored three times and 21-year-old forward Benjamin Sesko has got them all.

The Slovenian was alert to head home a rebound after four minutes in Madrid, while he showed terrific agility and no shortage of power to open the scoring against Juve with a stunning finish, before later adding a penalty.

Counting his efforts in last month's international break, Sesko is already into double figures for the season and he looks capable of at least hitting the target a couple of times.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Tip 2: Benjamin Sesko Over 1.5 shots on target @ 10/3 with bet365

Look out for late drama

Don't be surprised to find some late goalmouth drama in this one. Leipzig have conceded a record 17 goals in the last 10 minutes of Champions League games since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, including in both games this season so far.

If Liverpool do find themselves in front in the second half of this game, Rose's side will have little option but to chase it late on and, successful or otherwise in that pursuit, it will leave things open to a late goal at either end.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Tip 3: Goal scored after 78:59 @ 5/6 with bet365