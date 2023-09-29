Our football betting expert offers his RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips, with the away side tipped to nick a result in Munich.

RB Leipzig nearly put an end to Bayern Munich title hopes last year with a shock 3-1 win at the Allianz Arena, and given their form this year, we're backing them to snatch a similar result this time around.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Double Chance - RB Leipzig or Draw @5/6 with bet365

Over 5 Bayern Munich Corners @7/5 with bet365

Harry Kane 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Bulls to see Red

RB Leipzig of late have turned themselves into a sort of bogey side for Bayern, thus we can see them getting something out of this game and stop the Bavarians winning streak.

Across their three matches they have played this year, two in the league and one in the Super Cup, Bayern have failed to win any of these, including two such matches being at home, both of which they ended up losing.

Leipzig have won two of these and drawn the other one, and will no doubt be hoping to stay unbeaten on the year against the German Champions.

The Leipzig seem to enjoy playing against the boys in red and could well manage to get something out of the match once more.

The double chance of course helps bettors as well as instead of just backing the one outcome, as you'll be backing two, and at odds of 5/6, this is too good to pass up.

Aerial attack at the Allianz

Bayern will likely enjoy a lot of the ball against Leipzig and while this may not translate into the goals they are hoping for, however this does often brings with it a whole host of corners.

The stats lean heavily in this favour also, as Bayern are averaging 8.33 corners per home game and have hit the over five line in every single game they have played so far, both home and away.

They will likely want to keep this up, so to place the pressure squarely on the Leipzig backline who will have to go up and win the ball on multiple occasions.

Kane Killing it out in Germany

Harry Kane is having the time of his life out in Germany, having moved to Bayern Munich at the end of the transfer window, already racking up the goals.

With this comes a whole host of shots on target, making every keeper wary of his talent especially when he receives the ball in forward positions.

Presently, he is averaging 2.2 shots on target per game, and has hit this line in every single game bar one so far on the season.

He will no doubt start, having bagged three in his last match, combined with the fact that this is their biggest game of their season so far.

Look for Kane to keep the keeper on his toes and try his luck more than once.

