Get three Rangers vs Union St Gilloise predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League clash (30/1/2025).

Rangers and Union Saint-Gilloise can both be pleased with their efforts so far in the new-look Europa League and both still have a slim chance of qualifying automatically for the knockout stage.

However, a play-off berth looks much more likely, with the winners of this game avoiding the risk of becoming an unseeded team for the first knockout round.

Both teams have 11 points after playing seven league-phase games and a close and competitive contest at Ibrox looks likely.

Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Franjo Ivanovic first goalscorer @ 15/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

In-form visitors could claim a point

Rangers have acquitted themselves well in the Europa League this season, with their only defeats coming against strong opposition in Lyon and Manchester United, while they have recorded an impressive 4-1 away win over Nice and also beaten FCSB and Malmo.

The Gers picked up creditable draws on the road against Olympiakos and at home to Tottenham and the spoils could be shared again as they sign off their league phase campaign with a tricky home fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Union are the clear leaders of the Belgian league, seven points ahead of Anderlecht after losing just two of their 30 games.

USG have won 10, drawn four and lost only one of their 15 domestic away contests and have lost just once in their last 18 matches in all competitions.

They started slowly in this competition with only two points taken from their first four games, but they have won their last three Europa League matches, beating FC Twente 1-0, Nice 2-1 and Braga 2-1.

That last success came at a cost as Christian Burgess and Koki Machida were both sent off and are suspended for this game, but Union look capable of giving a good account of themselves again and the draw looks a value option at the biggest of the three prices in the match betting market.

Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tip 1: Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Defences may be on top

Rangers have conceded only four goals in their 12 home Scottish Premiership matches this season, 11 of which they have won, and they have allowed only nine goals in seven Europa League games despite shipping four in one match against Lyon.

Union are not quite so watertight at the back and have conceded an average of one goal per away league game this season, but their Europa League contests have been low-scoring affairs with just 13 goals scored in total at an average of only 1.86 per match.

The Belgian side have neither scored nor conceded more than twice in any game in the league phase and they have given up only one goal in their last three games overall, so under 2.5 goals appeals.

Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Ivanovic could break the deadlock

Rangers conceded the first goal of the game in their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford last Thursday and also went a goal behind in their 3-1 league win at Dundee United on Sunday.

Union would no doubt love to bag the first goal and try to sit on that advantage and, if they do make an early breakthrough, in-form forward Franjo Ivanovic could be the man to supply it.

The Austria-born Croat already has four goals in the competition this season, having bagged doubles in the matches against Nice and Braga, while he also opened the scoring in Sunday's 4-0 league win at Beerschot.

Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tip 3: Franjo Ivanovic first goalscorer @ 15/2 with bet365