Our football expert brings you his Rangers vs PSV predictions and betting tips, with the Scottish giants tipped to give PSV a good game at Ibrox.

Rangers and PSV Eindhoven do battle to earn a place in this year's Champions Leagues groups over the next week or so, with the first leg of their two-legged affair getting underway this evening.

Rangers vs PSV Betting Tips

Over 1 Rangers Goal @6/4 with bet365

Under 5 Rangers Corners @6/5 with bet365

James Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Ibrox Rocking

You simply cannot overstate the importance of the Rangers fans, who will no doubt have packed the Ibrox to the rafters for today's game.

Famously one of the most hostile places in European football, PSV may well be intimidated by the Ibrox atmosphere and capitulate under the pressure of thousands of home fans.

This should see a reaction from the Rangers players as well, who will rise to the occasion and slot a few past the rattled Dutch side.

Leaning into this as well is the fact that in their last three home games this season, two or more goals have been scored in all, hitting this line comfortably, which includes their first Champions League qualifier against Servette.

Home form is crucial in European campaigns and Ibrox will no doubt prove a bastion to this Rangers side.

Rangers vs PSV Tip 1: Over 1 Rangers Goal @6/4 with bet365

Non-Flying Scotsman

Despite progressing into the next round, Rangers have looked suspect at times and their corner stats, normally a key indicator of dominance in matches, have been low to say the least.

They have had just five corners in their last two Champions League qualifiers, both of which came against Swiss League side Servette.

The challenge and quality posed by PSV is certainly going to be a step above this which could see these corners cut even further.

Just taking two at home and three away across these two legs, Rangers made the under of this line in every game, and against this talent PSV side may struggle once more.

Rangers vs PSV Tip 2: Under 5 Rangers Corners @6/5 with bet365

On Target Tavernier

James Tavernier has long been one of the stars of this Rangers team, famously helping Steven Gerrard’s side to their first league title two seasons ago.

This has held true throughout these Champions League qualifiers as well, as he has netted twice in two games against Servette.

The challenge will prove tougher against PSV but he will be buyed by these recent performances and fancy his luck once more.

Alongside the fact he is their primary free kick and penalty taker, Tavernier should have many opportunities to guide a strike goalwards.

Rangers vs PSV Tip 3: Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365