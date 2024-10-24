Get three Rangers vs FCSB predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League clash (24/10/2024).

Rangers will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a shock defeat at the weekend when they host FCSB in the third round of the UEFA Europa League league phase.

Rangers vs FCSB Betting Tips

Rangers to win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tom Lawrence to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 2.5 goals @ 23/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Gers set for important win

Rangers were beaten by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park at the weekend, but they should be able to bounce back on Thursday in front of the Ibrox faithful when FCSB come to town.

The Gers did lose 4-1 in their last home match in the UEFA Europa League, but Lyon are the only side to beat them at home in this competition since the 2020/21 season, and FCSB should be a slightly easier challenge than the French side.

Philippe Clement’s side made it to the Europa League final in 2022 and have won seven of their last 11 home games in this competition. They kept a clean sheet in four of these victories and face a side with a rocky recent history in this tournament.

FCSB have only made it to the group stage of a European competition once in the past seven years, where they finished bottom of their UEFA Europa Conference League group in 2022/23.

The hosts have won five of their last six competitive home games without conceding, and they can do so again against their Romanian visitors.

Rangers vs FCSB Tip 1: Rangers to win to nil @ 6/4 with bet365

Lawrence leaping into starring role

Tom Lawrence’s most recent home appearance saw him score an equaliser against Lyon before the French side ran riot, and the former Derby player can play a leading role for Gers again on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has scored four times in his last seven competitive starts and chipped in with an assist, too, with four of these five goal contributions coming at home.

Rangers vs FCSB Tip 2: Tom Lawrence to score anytime @ 21/10 with bet365

Goals in short supply at Ibrox

While Rangers are backed to win on Thursday, it is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair in Glasgow.

Four of the Gers’ last five competitive games have featured fewer than three goals and they have scored a modest four goals across their last three at home.

Meanwhile, FCSB are not expected to make a big impression going forward and have seen fewer than three goals in seven of their last eight competitive away games.

Rangers vs FCSB Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals @ 23/20 with bet365