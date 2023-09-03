Our betting expert offers his best Rangers vs Celtics predictions and betting tips, with the home side back to win the first Old Firm of the season.

It’s the first Old Firm derby of the season when Celtic head to Ibrox on Sunday for a midday kickoff and it promises to be an entertaining contest.

The Gers have to recover from a 5-1 hammering by PSV in the Champions League in midweek but there’s nothing like an Old Firm clash to focus the mind.

Rangers vs Celtics Betting Tips

Rangers can see off Glasgow rivals

Rangers were hammered 5-1 by PSV in their Champions League play-off on Wednesday in what was a crushing blow to the Gers.

Michael Beale’s side were totally outplayed in Eindhoven, but they are back at Ibrox on Sunday and home advantage is key when it comes to Old Firm derbies.

The Light Blues have won four of their last six SPL matches against Celtic in Govan, and for all that Rangers still look a work in progress, Celtic aren’t without their problems.

The Bhoys were beaten by Kilmarnock in the Scottish League Cup and Brendan Rodgers’ side then had to settle for a point following a 0-0 Parkhead draw with struggling St Johnstone.

It was certainly a concern that the treble winners would be without influential manager Ange Postecoglou this season and it appears that those fears may be realised.

Celtic have defensive issues with centre-backs Maik Nawrocki and Cameron Carter-Vickers both out and Rangers have the attack to take advantage.

Gers defence can stand firm

The new-look Rangers attack consisting of Cyriel Dessers, Danilo and Sam Lammers has promised plenty but has yet to really deliver.

The Gers have played eight matches already this season and on only one occasion has Beale’s side scored more than two goals.

However, Jose Cifuentes has added some much-needed steel to the Ibrox midfield and there is a settled and reliable defensive line that has been improved by the signing of Jack Butland in goal.

Celtic have failed to find the net in their last two matches and backing under 2.5 goals in what is likely to be a tense affair could pay dividends.

Lundstram likely to be shown a card

John Lundstram picked up his first booking of the season against Ross County last weekend and that followed 13 yellow and a red card last term.

The former Sheffield United midfielder was booked twice against Celtic last season and the 29-year-old is never shy when it comes to entering a tackle.

There are few games that are more competitive than an Old Firm derby and Lundstram looks good value to pick up another caution.

