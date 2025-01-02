Check out our football expert’s Rangers vs Celtic predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 15:00 Scottish League clash (2/12/2025).

Rangers are way off champions Celtic, who sit at the top of the Scottish top-flight table, but the Ibrox crowd will demand that the Gers take the game to the Bhoys.

Rangers vs Celtic Betting Tips

Goals set to flow at Ibrox

Rangers appeared to be heading in the right direction prior to last month’s Scottish League Cup final with Celtic and the Gers certainly showed that they can compete with the champion in a one-off game in that 3-3 Hampden Park clash.

The Gers were eventually beaten on penalties by the Hoops, and while that was a demoralising defeat, the response from Philippe Clement’s men was tepid at best.

The Light Blues were narrow 1-0 winners over Dundee at Ibrox immediately after the League Cup defeat, but they have since lost at St Mirren and been held to a 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

That certainly isn’t the form required to topple Celtic, but that hasn’t been missed by the match prices.

The 3-3 League Cup draw made it 43 goals in the last 13 Old Firm matches and five of the last six games between Celtic and Rangers have gone over 2.5 goals.

That looks the best play in what should be an entertaining Ibrox clash.

Jefte has a hefty card chance

There are no shortage of card contenders in one of the most fierce contests in world football and Jefte looks the best of the bunch.

The full-back was left out by Clement for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Motherwell, but the Brazilian looks set to be returned to Rangers’s starting line-up for the Old Firm clash with Celtic.

Jefte has been shown seven yellows and one red card in 26 appearances for the Gers and the 21-year-old was cautioned in both of this season’s meetings with Celtic.

The Brazilian is far from a natural defender and the young full-back is likely to be in trouble with referee Don Robertson.

Kuhn can continue good scoring form

Nicolas Kuhn has been a breakout performer for Celtic this season and the 24-year-old has scored seven goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances.

The German has fired in eight strikes in his last 11 matches and it’s three-in-three for the wide forward.

Kuhn scored in the recent League Cup clash with Rangers and the 24-year-old looks ready to repeat the trick.

