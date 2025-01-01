Our football expert offers his QPR vs Watford predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Championship clash, at 12:30 (1/12/2025).

The Hornets remain on the cusp of the playoff places but they have suffered 2-1 defeats to Burnley and Cardiff in their last three matches and have been dreadful on the road this season.

QPR vs Watford Betting Tips

QPR to win @ 31/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Rayan Kolli to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Imran Louza to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Hornets set for some more road disappointment

QPR won only one of their opening 16 Championship assignments, which left them in a precarious position at an early stage in the season, but recent evidence suggests that they may be finding their stride.

The Hoops have now lost only one of their last nine games and they have won three home fixtures on the spin, accounting for Norwich, Oxford and Preston.

More may be required to down a Watford side that have play-off ambitions after a strong start to the season, but their form on the road would have to be a worry.

The Hornets have collected only eight of their 37-point haul on their travels and they have lost seven of their 11 away games, leaking 23 goals along the way.

Watford suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff last time out and that is far from the ideal preparation given their travel sickness.

QPR vs Watford Tip 1: QPR to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Kolli could enhance his growing reputation

QPR have a good history at bringing through promising youngsters from their academy and they may have unearthed another gem in Algeria U20 international Rayan Kolli, who has hit the ground running in the first team.

The 19-year-old has marked his opening 10 appearances with three goals and that includes in two of QPR’s last three home wins over Norwich and Preston.

Kolli looks a player of immense potential and, expected to lead the line, he could celebrate another goal against Watford.

QPR vs Watford Tip 2: Rayan Kolli to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365

Louza may lose his cool

This contest could be won in the midfield battle and Watford’s number 10 Imran Louza looks a likely card candidate, as the Hornets bid to get their play-off pursuit back on track.

The Moroccan midfielder has been booked in three of Watford’s last four Championship clashes and QPR’s energy in the centre of the park could leave him vulnerable to committing a couple of fouls.

QPR vs Watford Tip 3: Imran Louza to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365