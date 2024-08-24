QPR vs Plymouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Rangers Back on Top at Home

Our football betting expert offers his QPR vs Plymouth predictions and betting tips, as the two headline the Championship this Saturday.

Neither QPR nor Plymouth have kicked off the Championship campaigns the way they would’ve wanted, with just one point from their first two matches. However, a decent outing in the EFL Cup could boost their morale, letting them kick on.

QPR vs Plymouth Betting Tips

QPR to Win & Under 3.5 Goals @7/5 with bet365

Over 7 QPR Corners @5/4 with bet365

Lyndon Dykes to Score or Assist @13/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Stealing a Slim Victory

After losing on their opening day, QPR hopes their return to Loftus Road bears a little bit more fruit, something that looks well within their wheelhouse.

Plymouth meanwhile have been having a rough time on the road, losing back-to-back here in their last four games.

This should be enough for the Hoops who simply cannot continue this streak at home, as they will need some form here should they wish to avoid the drop this term.

Goals look set to be sparse in this one as they have been in their recent meetings. No more than two goals were scored in either of the clashes last term, something that looks likely to be relied upon once again.

QPR vs Plymouth Tip 1: QPR to Win & Under 3.5 Goals @7/5 with bet365

Different ball game for the Hoops

Whilst set pieces, corners particularly, are supremely useful to sides in football matches, QPR are taking this to a whole new level, racking up an almost unimaginable amount of them.

So far they have averaged 10 corners per game in the Championship, never earning less than nine to themselves, something they will hope to carry into their match with Plymouth.

Argyle themselves conceded a whopping 15 corners in their opener with Sheffield Wednesday, so they too should make QPR’s job that much easier.

Under normal circumstances, seven corners may seem a lot, but with their respective records, it could be within the Hoops's wheelhouse.

QPR vs Plymouth Tip 2: Over 7 QPR Corners @5/4 with bet365

Flying Scotsman

Lyndon Dykes has been a faithful servant of QPR for some time now, and will once again contribute in a meaningful way to the Hoops efforts.

He ranked third in the side last term for combined goals and assists and has already bagged for them this term.

Eager to carry on contributing to the side, he will have one eye on the goal at all times and could come up handy with a contribution.

QPR vs Plymouth Tip 3: Lyndon Dykes to Score or Assist @13/10 with bet365