Our football betting expert offers his QPR vs Coventry predictions and betting tips ahead of their 20:00 Championship clash this Tuesday (22/10/24).

QPR suffered a fourth successive Championship reverse on Saturday despite taking the lead against Portsmouth at Loftus Road, a result that was enough to see Pompey leapfrog the Hoops and leave them propping up the table.

Coventry are only a point better off, with the Sky Blues losing four of their last five and they head for West London knowing another loss would push them into the relegation zone.

QPR vs Coventry Betting Tips

QPR to win @ 19/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Karamoko Dembele anytime goalscorer @ 7/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Rangers can climb off the bottom

Loftus Road hosts two teams sure to be short on confidence with just a point separating QPR and Coventry in the Championship, the hosts propping up the rest after their latest loss against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Boss Marti Cifuentes will be particularly perturbed at that reverse, given that Karamoko Dembele put his side ahead inside 10 minutes with his first goal for the club.

It was the first time they had led in a Championship game since Plymouth visited in late August, but it lasted less than 10 minutes and a second-half penalty from Callum Lang condemned QPR to their fifth loss in 10 games and a fourth on the spin.

They had 68 per cent possession however and now welcome a similarly out-of-form Coventry. The Sky Blues have failed to win in six of their seven Championship games since the start of September, losing four.

QPR have won four of the last seven meetings and if they can build on what was largely an encouraging performance on Saturday, they may collect three points with boss Cifuentes saying at the weekend 'this is not a time to panic' for his squad.

QPR vs Coventry Tip 1: QPR to win @ 19/10 with bet365

Goals should flow at Loftus Road

Four of the last five meetings between QPR and Coventry have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring in three of those contests.

This season, the Hoops have scored and conceded in all seven of their home fixtures, while Coventry have kept just two clean sheets across their last 16 Championship away games.

When these sides met last season, both games saw over 2.5 goals and both sides on the scoresheet and that trend can continue now.

QPR vs Coventry Tip 2: Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Dembele could double up

Once a teenage prodigy at Celtic, Dembele is now trying to get his career on an upward trajectory in England.

He signed a long-term deal with Brest in 2022 but struggled to make an impact and was loaned to Blackpool last season, where he scored eight times in 29 League One starts.

He got his first goal for QPR on Saturday, applying a cool finish after a defensive error and the 22-year-old could strike again against a Coventry side in such poor form.

QPR vs Coventry Tip 3: Karamoko Dembele anytime goalscorer @ 7/2 with bet365