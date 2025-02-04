Check out our football expert’s QPR vs Blackburn predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday’s 19:45 Championship clash (4/2/2025).

QPR and Blackburn are symptomatic of the unpredictable nature of the Championship with both teams scrapping around for consistency as they vie for a play-off spot.

The Hoops looked likely to be in a relegation battle for much of the campaign but have turned things around recently, while Rovers looked set for a top-six berth before a poor recent run of form.

QPR vs Blackburn Betting Tips

Draw @ 21/10 with Sky Bet

Makhtar Gueye to score at any time @ 7/2 with Sky Bet

Sam Field to be shown a card @ 2/1 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Stalemate a big runner

Only four teams have drawn more Championship games than QPR’s tally of 11 this season and the Hoops may have to settle for another stalemate when they host Blackburn in this midweek clash.

The R’s were on a run of just one defeat in 13 league games before losing their last two outings, a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and a 2-1 loss to Millwall.

Marti Cifuentes’s side now face a Blackburn side who had been on a run of just one win from their last nine Championship fixtures before they secured an important 2-1 home win over rivals Preston on Friday.

QPR are seven points behind the visitors in the congested table but there may be little to split the two teams in this game.

QPR vs Blackburn Tip 1: Draw @ 21/10 with Sky Bet

Gueye shot happy

Makhtar Gueye has established himself in the Blackburn starting line-up recently and one of his key attributes is his willingness to take shots.

The Senegalese forward has had 17 attempts in his last six games, registering at least one effort in all of those assignments and netting against Preston Friday.

That was Gueye’s second goal in his last five outings and he looks worth a chance to get on the scoresheet again.

QPR vs Blackburn Tip 2: Makhtar Gueye to score at any time @ 7/2 with Sky Bet

Field could pick up a caution

In the absence of Steve Cook, Sam Field has been standing in as QPR captain and he will be keen to lead by example in this contest.

The 26-year-old has to do much of the dirty work in the Hoops’ midfield and this has resulted in nine yellow cards coming his way in all competitions, eight in the Championship and one in the League Cup.

While avoiding a caution in his last six appearances, Field has committed at least one foul in five of those matches and his charmed life with the officials may come to an end on Tuesday.

QPR vs Blackburn Tip 3: Sam Field to be shown a card @ 2/1 with Sky Bet