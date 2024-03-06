QPR v West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 goalscorer fancied for Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his QPR v West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Wednesday at 20:00.

QPR have looked like relegation candidates for much of this season, but improved results under new manager Marti Cifuentes have seen them pull themselves up to 19th. Wednesday sees them face a West Brom side who have opened up a small cushion in the playoff race as they sit four points clear of Norwich in seventh.

QPR v West Brom Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Ilias Chair to score at any time @ 4/1 with bet365

Darnell Furlong to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hosts can play their part in high-scoring affair

Three wins in a row have seen QPR give themselves a real chance of Championship survival, with a 2-1 win over league leaders Leicester last time out the cherry on top of a series of solid performances.

They take on a West Brom side who are also riding high after winning four of their last seven games to shore up their spot in the top six.

The Baggies have developed a reputation for defensive solidity this season but the R’s are in fine scoring form and the value selection in this clash looks to be over 2.5 goals.

Four of the home team’s last six games have produced three or more and they have netted in ten of their last 11 outings.

This pair can contribute to a high-scoring affair that could have major repercussions at both ends of the table.

QPR v West Brom Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 27/20 with bet365

Chair in form

One of the big reasons for QPR’s upturn in form is that new boss Marti Cifuentes seems to be getting the best out of the mercurial Ilias Chair.

The Moroccan has been their key attacking player this term, with five goals and six assists putting him top of both categories.

The 26-year-old has now scored in two of his last three matches and registered an assist in the other so side with Chair to get on the scoresheet in this one.

QPR v West Brom Tip 2: Ilias Chair to score at any time @ 4/1 with bet365

Furlong may attract the referee’s attention

Darnell Furlong leads West Brom with nine yellow cards in the Championship this season and looks a value selection to pick up another here.

The full-back could have to deal with the tricky Ilias Chair and he leads the Baggies in fouls this season, so side with him to be cautioned.

QPR v West Brom Tip 3: Darnell Furlong to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365