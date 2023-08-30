PSV vs Rangers Predictions and Betting Tips: Exciting Second Leg Expected in Eindhoven

Our football betting expert offers his PSV vs Rangers predictions and betting tips with another barnstorming clash tipped for today's UCL qualifier.

PSV Eindhoven and Rangers are shaping up for the second leg of their Champions League qualifiers to earn their spot in the groups. The first leg in Scotland ended 2-2, with the Glasgow side now travelling to the Netherlands to attempt to secure their spot in the group stages.

PSV vs Rangers Betting Tips

Over 6 PSV Corners @5/6 with bet365

Both Teams to Score in the 2nd Half @2/1 with bet365

James Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

The Dutch side are heavily favoured coming into the match having taken Rangers to the wire at the Ibrox last week.

Eindhoven has long been a tough place for sides to go to, having beaten eventual Europa League champions Sevilla here in their last full European competition match, thus Rangers definitely won't have it all their own way tonight.

The Flying Dutchmen

PSV’s dominance in the qualifiers has been exemplary and their corner count seems to play well into this narrative.

The Dutchmen manage to win an average of 7.3 corners a game, which would cover this line comfortably were they to maintain this average tonight.

They also managed to get 10 corners in their last match against Rangers, this seeing them get at least seven tonight should be almost a formality.

PSV vs Rangers Tip 1: Over 6 PSV Corners @5/6 with bet365

Goals in the latter period

The second half of games has been kind to each of these sides in their past few European matches and the same could well occur in this match.

Both sides scored in the second half of their last match against each other, while Rangers managed to net in the second period of their last away match in this competition.

PSV in a similar vein have scored in the second half of all of their qualifiers so far, demonstrating their prowess in the latter half of the match.

All signs seem to point towards the fact that goals are likely to fly in the second half.

PSV vs Rangers Tip 2: Both Teams to Score in the 2nd Half @2/1 with bet365

Tavernier to find the Target

James Tavernier has long been talismanic for Rangers as the full back has reached new heights with his goal-scoring ability being widely touted.

As the premier penalty and free kick taker for the side, he is in a prime position to attack the goal and garner some shots on target from these.

Furthermore, he's already scored twice in the qualifying already, and managed four shots on target across three matches so far, some of which were from open play.

The full back has proved he arrives in some excellent position from which to fire goalwards alongside that of his dead-ball specialist, only increasing his chances of testing the goalkeeper.

PSV vs Rangers Tip 3: James Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365