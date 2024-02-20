PSV vs Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Close battle expected in Eindhoven

Our football betting expert offers his PSV vs Dortmund predictions and betting tips as the two sides resume their Champions League campaigns.

Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven will look to build on their incredible domestic campaign when they host the Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund, who emerged on top in this year's "Group of Death".

PSV vs Dortmund Betting Tips

PSV finished second in Group B behind Arsenal, while Dortmund won Group F ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Both teams are in good form of late, and it promises to be a close encounter in the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

Dortmund can halt PSV's progress

PSV will partake in their first Champions League knockout game for eight years this week, and having home advantage first will be crucial for them.

After a 15-game run without a win in the competition, PSV won two of their six games in Group B, while they held Sevilla and Arsenal to draws at home.

Peter Bosz's side have not reached the quarter-finals since 2007, but they will fancy their chances after an incredible run of form in the Eredivisie.

PSV won their first 17 games in the league, and they are still 22 games in, drawing only two of those contests. They are 10 points clear at the top of the table and appear to be cruising to another league title.

They are also unbeaten in 17 at home, and Dortmund will have their work cut out on their travels. Edin Terzic's men are unbeaten in nine, but they have won just four of those ties.

The fact that Dortmund finished at the top of Group F proves how good they can be, and they have saved their best football for their European nights this season.

These two look like they should cancel each other out, and it should be another fierce battle in UEFA's top club competition.

PSV ace to lead by example

PSV's dominance in the league looks likely to continue, and they have already scored 70 goals this season.

Striker and club captain De Jong has led the way throughout the campaign, scoring 27 goals in 34 appearances.

De Jong has been in fine form throughout the year, but since the turn of the year, he has scored eight times. He netted in the 2-0 win over Heracles on Friday, and he will relish the chance to shine at home under pressure.

Feisty game on the horizon

After a short break from European football, PSV and Dortmund will be desperate to lay down a marker on Tuesday night. After so many years out of the spotlight in Europe, PSV's players will be doing all they can to get their team over the line, and there's every chance both teams will collect several yellow cards.

Dortmund midfielder Can is one who is likely to get himself in trouble, with the former Liverpool man already receiving three yellow cards in the Champions League, while he has also collected four in the Eredivisie.

PSV are expected to set the tempo in front of their own fans, and if we get an end-to-end battle, several players may need to commit cheap fouls, and Can will have problems doing so.

