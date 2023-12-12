PSV vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Goalscorer Tip for Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his PSV vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for their Champions League clash on Tuesday at 17:45.

Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven are both already through to the last 16 of the Champions League ahead of two sides’ meeting on the final matchday in Group B.

The Gunners, as group winners, and second-placed PSV can therefore play with plenty of freedom on Tuesday which should make for an entertaining finale to the group stage.

PSV vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Hosts can finish on a high

PSV were hammered 4-0 at the Emirates by Arsenal on matchday one, but they can get their revenge at home with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta expected to rest several of his first-team regulars having already wrapped up top spot.

The Dutch giants are in superb form ahead of Tuesday’s clash, winning their last eight games in all competitions, while scoring a total of 26 goals in that run.

They are 10 points clear at the top of the Eredivisie and are particularly good at their Philips Stadion home, with Sevilla the only side who have prevented them from winning in front of their own fans in all competitions this season.

Aside from that 2-2 draw earlier in the group, Peter Bosz’s side have won their other 11 games at home so an under-strength Arsenal, who lost for the first time in seven games at the weekend when going down 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league, may finish their group campaign with a defeat.

PSV vs Arsenal Tip 1: PSV Eindhoven to win @ 29/20 with bet365

Goals on the agenda in Eindhoven

Arsenal have scored the joint-most goals in the Champions League group stage this season, with 15 in their first five games, and even though the pressure is off in this final clash with qualification already assured, they will be keen to keep up their scoring momentum in Europe.

Arteta’s men scored in their first two away games in the Group, when losing 2-1 at Lens and then beating Sevilla by the same scoreline, and they have only failed to find the back of the net on the road in two games in all competitions so far this term.

They go up against a PSV outfit who have been scoring for fun of late and who will be determined to make up for their 4-0 defeat on matchday one in the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

Both managers are expected to make changes, so a lack of fluidity from those not in regular action could result in mistakes being made at the back, while those given a chance further forward will be keen to make an impact.

All that suggests we should see plenty of chances and goals at both ends in Eindhoven.

PSV vs Arsenal Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Trossard tipped to take his chance

Leandro Trossard has often had to settle for a place on the bench this season and was among the substitutes before coming on for the final 20 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

That means he seems likely to come into contention for a start against PSV and, if he does, the Belgian international seems a good option in the anytime goalscorer market at 3/1.

Trossard got one in the 4-0 rout of PSV on matchday one and also notched against Sevilla earlier in the group to show he belongs on this stage and he will want to serve up a timely reminder to Arteta of his goal-getting ability ahead of the busy festive period coming up.

PSV vs Arsenal Tip 3: Leandro Trossard to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365