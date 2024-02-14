PSG vs Real Sociedad Predictions and Betting Tips: Goalscorer and Booking tipped in Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his PSG vs Real Sociedad predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash this Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain entertain Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Champions League needing to transfer their recent home form to the European stage after winning just two of their six group matches.

Their opponents finished top of their group but poor goalscoring form and injury worries mean they face an uphill task in the French capital.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

PSG to Win & Under 4 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score at any time @11/10 with bet365

Igor Zubeldia to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365

Parisians have enough to triumph

PSG booked their knockout-stage spot despite not being completely convincing in a tough group, that was won by Borussia Dortmund and also contained Milan and Newcastle.

However, they should come out on top in this clash, having lost just one of their last 11 Champions League home matches.

Their visitors Real Sociedad have failed to find the net in their last four matches and will be desperate that top goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal will be fit after missing their last two matches with a muscle injury.

Either way, it is hard to see the visitors posing much of a threat but backing a team to win to nil is often a dangerous bet.

Instead take the home side to win but with there being fewer than four goals in the game. There have been more than three in just three of PSG’s last 14 home matches in this competition and 11 out of Real Sociedad’s last 13 games have seen under 2.5 goals.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 1: PSG to Win & Under 4 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Mbappe likely to be a threat

Kylian Mbappe was kept under wraps on Saturday when PSG claimed a 3-1 victory over Lille and their star will be champing at the bit to get back into action and show his talents on the biggest stage.

The France star has scored 20 goals in 19 league appearances this season and has netted 12 times in his last 10 matches for the Ligue 1 leaders.

He has scored 43 career Champions League goals and netted in all three of their home group-stage matches, so expect him to be a real handful for Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 2: Kylian Mbappe to score at any time @11/10 with bet365

Zubeldia could go in the book

Real Sociedad tend to be hard to break down, but they could be in for a busy night against a team who are used to getting their own way at home, whether that is in domestic or European competition.

Consequently, the pressure will be on and it would not be a surprise to see defender Igor Zubeldia receive a yellow card that would keep him out of the second leg in Spain.

Zubeldia has already had two cautions in the competition this season and has also received eight yellow cards in La Liga this term, and the challenge of stopping Mbappe and his teammates could mean he falls foul of the referee once again.

PSG vs Real Sociedad Tip 3: Igor Zubeldia to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365