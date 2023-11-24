PSG vs Monaco Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Monegasque Tips in Ligue 1 Clash

Our football betting expert offers his PSG vs Monaco predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

PSG finally regained their place atop in Ligue 1, having trailed Francesco Farioli’s Nice side. They now must attempt to maintain their one-point lead, as they welcome third-placed Monaco to Paris.

PSG vs Monaco Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Monaco @13/8 with bet365

Over 3 Monaco Corners @4/5 with bet365

Alexandr Golovin 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

A mere three points separate the two sides, in first and third respectively. Monaco could close the gap to PSG by taking all three points, and allow Nice a chance to go back top, with them taking on 14th-placed Toulouse.

Monaco making life difficult

Monaco certainly hasn’t taken it easy on PSG of late and could well act to throw a wrench in the Parisian machinations to secure the league title once again.

This has included PSG going winless in their last three clashes, drawing just one of these, this being at home as well.

The draws have persisted at the Parc des Princes Monaco having drawn two or the most recent four games here.

Monaco have also only lost one away game on the season, drawing three of these and winning another, showing their penchant for earning points on the road, something they hope to continue this Friday.

Rouge et Blancs better when roaming

It is often rare when playing away for sides to see improvements in areas, yet Monaco have achieved just this with respect to their corners.

They are earning an average of 5.83 per away games, enough to comfortably cover the over-three line.

This is made even more likely due to the fact they have only failed to hit this line in one of their away games with the rest of these seeing four or more for Monaco.

Look for Monaco to press forward and earn corners in droves.

Golovin giving it his all

Aleksandr Golovin has started every single game for Monaco this season and will surely find his way into the starting XI, amid injuries that have hampered many other forward players.

Golovin has been averaging 0.8 shots on target per game and will be setting his sights on goal against the incumbent champions.

He has been in fine form of late, bagging five in his last five competitive matches.

