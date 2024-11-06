Get three PSG vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (6/11/2024).

Both PSG and Atletico Madrid have a lot of ground to make up in the Champions League, each with just a single win to their name. As such they teeter on the edge of the qualification spots in the league.

Tonight's game could prove crucial as they hope to secure some form to take into further games, but nothing has been certain on the continent for these two, and more of the same could be in store.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Over 9 Corners @5/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 5.5 PSG Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Under 10.5 Atletico Shots @8/13 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Set Pieces Prominent in Paris

Neither of these sides has been majorly impressive in their Champions League efforts to this point, and little can be done to split them. Both the result and goals look too difficult to call, but corners look like they can be relied upon.

Both boast impressive attacking lineups, which of course is conducive to a high corner line, forcing defenders and keepers to take action and put the ball behind.

Corners seem to be able to be counted on, particularly at the Parc des Princes, with every single game played here seeing the over 9 line covered this term.

The Parisians will be depended on for the majority of these, having averaged 7.4 per match at home.

In a pitched continental battle, with two forward-playing sides, the corners could skyrocket, and the over-9 line looks comfortable in this one.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Over 9 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Madrid’s Missing Men

Paris may well be counting their lucky stars this evening, as Madrid comes into this clash, without a few of their star defenders.

This should prove conducive to PSG’s attack, and in turn bring a tonne of shots on targets with it, something Paris haven't been short of of late either.

Ex-Chelsea man Cesar Azpilicueta is sidelined with a thigh injury, as the Spanish international CB, Robin Le Normand, is also out. This was then made even worse with this cente-half compatriot Gimenez getting suspended.

Both starting CBs seem to be out, and replacements look thin on the ground, something that will leave PSG licking their lips.

They have already proven capable of targeting the goal, averaging 10.2 on target shots per home game.

Comfortably enough to cover the 5.5 line, even without Madrid missing their star defenders, something that should only make PSG’s life that much easier.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Tip 2: Over 5.5 PSG Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Rojiblancos Running Short on Shots

Madrid have been struggling when away from home, and whilst they may have enough quality to secure something from the clash, it will be lean pickings for their strikers.

These issues have been prevalent, particularly when Atleti journey away from home, averaging a mere 7 shots per game, having not secured 10 or more in any game this term.

A job that is only set to get harder at the Parc des Princes, where PSG have been dominant so far this season.

Atletico will have to make the most of their chances in front of goal as they look set to be few and far in between this Wednesday.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Tip 3: Under 10.5 Atletico Shots @8/13 with bet365