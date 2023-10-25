PSG vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Group of Death clash in the Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his PSG vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips as the sides meet on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The group of death is set to continue on Wednesday as Paris St Germain prepare to welcome AC Milan to the Parc des Princes. These two sides sit 3rd and 2nd in the group with three and two points respectively as both attempt to catch the shock leaders Newcastle.

PSG vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Under 10 Corners @5/6 with bet365

Ferreira Vitinha 1.5+ Shots @6/4 with bet365

Over 1 AC Milan Card - 2nd Half @20/21 with bet365

Both these sides suffered disappointing results to the Magpies, Paris losing in cataclysmic fashion 4-1, meanwhile, AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at home. This has placed both sides in precarious positions of needing to catch the English side.

Points are a must for them both, but in such a group these could be difficult to come by and they must seize every opportunity to do so.

Corners not what they once were

Despite the occasion and the calibre of both these sides, neither has set their leagues alight in the realms of corners, and one could see this continuing into their clash on Wednesday night.

PSG have struggled to succeed in the league efforts so far and this has translated into the corner counts, managing to bag 5.4 per match, with the over-five line only being hit in two of their five home matches so far.

AC Milan aren’t going to help with this either, only averaging a mere 3.6 per away match, hitting the over-five line just once.

When combined this doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the corner markets, yet opens up the under nicely as these two top-tier defences act to stymie the prolific attacks of each side.

Vitinha Voracious in front of goal

Ferreira Vitinha has reprised his role in the middle of the park for PSG and has brought with it a whole host of attempts on goal, and while perhaps these haven’t always come to fruition, it's not for a lack of trying.

In his Ligue 1 efforts, he has been averaging 1.9 shots per game, striking them from range giving the keeper something to think about if not worrying them.

His exploits in the Champions League however have been all the more impressive where over the two matches he has averaged 3.5 shots per 90 minutes. More than that of Kylian Mbappe and other PSG strikers.

The best thing about the over 1.5 line is that these shots can be blocked, miss the target, hit the woodwork or even go in, so long as Vitinha attempts these then they will count towards the 1.5.

This increases the potential of this bet and at above evens one needs to look no further than the Portuguese midfielder.

Milan's Machinations

AC Milan seems to be embodying the Serie A style of old, one of hard and fast challenges, leaving the referees with a lot to keep an eye on.

This has shone through in their averages, one that has seen them earn around 3.11 cards per game, and has seen them earn two or more cards in all bar one of the matches.

The hard style of play has followed them into the Champions League, where they have averaged three cards per match.

Comfortably enough to cover the over especially in the second half, where by the laws of averages are where the most bookings occur.

After 45 minutes of the Paris fans and players enjoying the moment AC Milan may need to bring them down a peg or two, even if they are leading the game and need to stop the lethal PSG attack in their tracks.

Look for the referee to have his eye on the Italian side of the ball in the second half particularly.

