Preston vs QPR Predictions and Betting Tips: 8/1 correct score backed in Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his Preston vs QPR predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at Deepdale this Friday at 20:00.

Preston face QPR in the Championship on Friday and a win for North End at Deepdale would take them into the top six.

However, the visitors ended a long winless run by beating ten-man Stoke 4-2 on Tuesday and they will be aiming to build on that success in Lancashire.

Preston vs QPR Betting Tips

Preston to win 2-1 @ 8/1 with bet365

2nd Half to be Half With Most Goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Jack Colback to be Booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Preston can edge past poor travellers

QPR had gone 12 Championship matches without a victory before beating Stoke 4-2 on Tuesday, when three of their four goals came after the Potters had been reduced to ten men.

That result was a boost for the struggling Hoops, but they may be brought down to earth at Deepdale, where Preston won five of their first eight matches of the season.

In their ninth home game, against Cardiff last weekend, Ryan Lowe's side were leading 1-0 until the Bluebirds scored in the 96th and 99th minutes to pinch victory against their ten-man hosts.

QPR's poor away form suggests Preston should be able to put the defeats to Cardiff and Middlesbrough, who beat them 4-0 on Tuesday, behind them.

The Hoops have lost five of their last six road fixtures and the exception was a 1-1 draw at Rotherham, one of only two teams below QPR in the table.

Preston's defence usually offers opponents scoring opportunities and they have kept only two clean sheets in 18 league matches this term.

Four of their five home wins have been by a 2-1 scoreline and that looks a decent bet on Friday night.

Preston vs QPR Tip 1: Preston to win 2-1 @ 8/1 with bet365

Deepdale clash could be a slow-burner

Preston's ten men conceded two goals deep into added time against Cardiff last weekend while QPR scored in the 79th, 89th and 94th minutes of Tuesday's win over Stoke.

There could be a cagey start to the game when the sides meet at Deepdale, so backing the second half to produce more goals than the first period may prove profitable.

Preston have scored 62 per cent of their league goals - 15 out of 24 - after half-time and QPR have found the net only seven times in the first half this term.

Preston vs QPR Tip 2: 2nd Half to be Half With Most Goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Hoops man may cross the line in midfield battle

QPR have picked up four red cards in the Championship this season and visiting midfielders Sam Field and Jack Colback are worth considering in the card markets.

Field has been cautioned six times in the league and once in the EFL Cup this term, while his experienced team-mate Colback shows no sign of mellowing with age.

The 34-year-old has already served two suspensions this season, firstly for a red card in September's home defeat to his former club Sunderland and then for picking up a fifth booking of the campaign in late October.

Colback has also been booked in his last two games, against Norwich and Stoke, taking his tally for the season to seven yellow cards and one red in just 12 appearances.

A competitive midfield battle is in prospect at Deepdale and the QPR enforcer may well add to his card collection on Friday.

Preston vs QPR Tip 3: Jack Colback to be Booked @ 15/8 with bet365