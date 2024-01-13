Preston vs Bristol City Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/5 Tip in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Preston vs Bristol City predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at Deepdale in the Championship.

We have a mid-table clash taking place in the Championship this weekend, as Preston host Bristol City, with a mere point separating the two sides in 14th and 11th respectively.

Preston vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @7/5 with bet365

Tommy Conway 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Goal After 70:59 @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Despite their mid-table placing, both sides are at max four points from the playoff places, as the Championship seems to be shaping up to be a close one this season.

Going deep on Goals at the Dale

Deepdale has been the haven of goals this year seemingly and this looks unlikely to change considering the recent head-to-head records between Preston and Bristol.

10 of the 13 home games that the Lilywhites have played have seen the over two goals line hit, including in three of the last five.

The last three most recent clashes between these two have seen the over come in also.

Both sides will be in the hunt for points as these mid-table clashes could prove crucial as they approach the end of the season. Playoff hopes persist for these two, as they will be pushing hell for leather in pursuit of points.

Conway cracking on

Tommy Conway has been the main provider for the Robins this term, and he will no doubt be a core part of their attacking moves.

This should then result in him having his prescribed single shot on target, having averaged 1.2 per 90 minutes to this point in the season.

He has also been getting a lion's share of the minutes, something that should provide him with ample opportunity to test the keeper.

Look for Conway to make good on his average, and at just below evens is great value for a single shot on target.

Late goal likely

A late goal has always been a feature of football, be it to snatch a point or a mere consolation goal, yet this seems to be remarkably prevalent for both these sides.

14 of Preston’s 26 matches have seen a goal come after the 70:59 mark, with this only falling to 11 for that of the Robins.

The bookies also don’t often offer such a large window, this being at least 19 minutes, an opportunity that should be capitalised upon.

Both sides' respective goal-scoring records and the large window for the goal to occur in, aligns with what looks like a valuable option.

