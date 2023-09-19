Our football betting expert offers his Preston vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips as the two sides clash in a top-of-the-table matchup.

You would have got big odds about Preston boasting the last unbeaten record in the Championship after six games, and they will be looking to extend their run to seven without defeat against Birmingham at Deepdale.

Birmingham were themselves unbeaten before being touched off by Watford on Saturday so represent a stern test for North End.

Preston vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Preston to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Preston 1-0 correct score @ 6/1 with bet365

Under nine corners @ 6/4 with bet365

Preston can take advantage of Blues' selection issues

Put any test in front of Preston at the moment and they are passing it, not always with flying colours, but they continue to win games.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Plymouth was a third successive 2-1 triumph at home and a fifth straight victory overall and North End have much in their favour as they look to stretch their run and stay top of the Championship.

For one thing they are playing well. Only time will tell how tough their opening set of fixtures have been, but the 2-0 win at Stoke before the international break was a statement effort. And they can only beat what is put in front of them.

There is a possibility Will Keane could return to pep up the North End front line and certainly Ryan Lowe is in a far happier place than opposite number John Eustace when it comes to team selection.

While Preston are close to full strength, the Blues have two players suspended – Lee Buchanan's late red meaning he joins Lukas Jutkiewicz on the banned list. George Hall is still out and it's possible that Siri Dembele, Tyler Roberts and Ethan Laird all fail to shake off injuries.

Preston vs Birmingham Tip 1: Preston @ 5/4 with bet365

Goals may be scarce in dour Deepdale affair

Birmingham are sixth in the Championship following their 2-0 loss at Watford, and scoring goals looks like it could be a weakness over the course of the campaign.

That said, Preston don't look like they are going to overwhelm sides either, all of which points to a low-scoring clash at Deepdale.

Preston are top but they have got there averaging just nine shots per game – only three teams are averaging less. Birmingham, meanwhile, average a modest 12 per game and have scored just seven.

A match with little net action looks likely and a 1-0 win to Preston might be worth considering in the correct-score market.

Preston vs Birmingham Tip 2: Preston 1-0 correct score @ 6/1 with bet365

Numbers point to a corner drought

Goals may well be scarce in this game and the same applies to corners, too.

Neither of these sides has been dominating possession in their previous matches and so it's no surprise that their corner counts are generally low.

This season Preston are averaging 3.7 flag-kicks per game, Birmingham 4.5, which when totted up makes a strong argument for betting on fewer than nine corners.

Preston vs Birmingham Tip 3: Under nine corners @ 6/4 with bet365