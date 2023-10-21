Preston v Millwall Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Goalscorer Fancied in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Preston v Millwall predictions and betting tips, with three above evens tips for this Championship match.

Millwall have parted ways with manager Gary Rowett and will play their first game in four years without him when they travel to Preston on Saturday.

Preston v Millwall Betting Tips

Preston to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Will Keane to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Ryan Ledson to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

North End had a rock-solid start to the campaign but will be looking to get back on track after suffering three defeats on the spin.

Home form to be enough

Preston started this Championship season in fine form, winning six and drawing two of their first eight matches as they kept pace with Leicester and Ipswich.

However, three defeats in a row before the international break took the shine off their start and Ryan Lowe’s side will be aiming to bounce back when they host Millwall.

Two of those three defeats came against runaway top two Ipswich and Leicester, however, so excuses can be made.

North End’s home form has also been strong this season and that may be enough on this occasion.

Preston have won four of their five games at Deepdale in the second tier and are fancied to pick up another victory against goal-shy Millwall.

Caretaker boss Adam Barrett will be looking to get more out of his side in front of goal.

Only QPR and Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer goals than the Lions’ 11 and their struggles going forward may continue.

Preston v Millwall Tip 1: Preston to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Keane to get on the scoresheet

Will Keane has been comfortably Preston’s top goalscorer this season despite featuring in only eight league games.

The 30-year-old has already netted four times in the Championship and now he has fully recovered from injury, could look to add to his tally in this clash.

Keane is likely to be on penalty duties, increasing the chance of him finding the net.

Preston v Millwall Tip 2: Will Keane to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Ledson could fall foul of referee

Ryan Ledson has been almost a mainstay in the Preston midfield this season, missing just one Championship game.

The 26-year-old has been kept busy in the engine room and committed 19 fouls, the most of any North End player.

Ledson has also picked up the most cards in the Preston ranks - four in ten matches - and he looks a tempting price to fall foul of the referee once more.

Preston v Millwall Tip 3: Ryan Ledson to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365