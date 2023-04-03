Premier League Title Odds: Latest Betting for the 2022/23 Season

Goal has the latest Premier League title odds as we approach the final stretch of the action packed 2022/23 season.

It has been a Premier League season to savour with plenty of drama from top to bottom and the enthralling title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is about to hit the home straight.

The overachieving Gunners have nine games left to play with an eight-point advantage over juggernauts City, who have one game in hand. April will be a crucial month in deciding the outcome of the title with big games awaiting both sides but none bigger than their clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 26th April.

2022/23 Premier League Table Odds:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Arsenal 8/11 Man City 6/5 Man Utd 500/1 Newcastle 500/1

Arsenal continue to hold their nerve:

Having been given a ray of hope by Mohamed Salah's opener, Arsenal fans may have felt a touch dispirited after watching Manchester City effortlessly dismantle Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

It was a barnstorming performance from Pep Guardiola's side with forward Jack Grealish in particular looking scintillating.

That result followed 7-0 and 6-0 pummelings of RB Leipzig and Burnley respectively before the international break and was City's seventh win on the spin in all competitions.

But while that acts as a reminder of City's monstrous mentality under Guardiola, Arsenal looked pretty unfazed on Saturday as they responded to the Liverpool result with a 4-1 thrashing of their own against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.

It was all smiles in north London as Gabriel Jesus scored his first Arsenal goals since October and it means that, since their gut-punching defeat to City in February, the Gunners have won six straight league matches to take the initiative at the top.

All eyes will be on the meeting between the sides at the Etihad later this month but given Arsenal's lead and the fact both sides are capable of stringing together eye-catching winning streaks, fans should be cautious of reading too much into that match alone.

Arsenal's next match could be a slippery one as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, while they follow their visit to Manchester City later in the month with a home clash against Chelsea.

One thing working in favour of Arteta's side is the fact they are involved in no other competitions following their Europa League exit against Sporting Lisbon, so they can give the Premier League their sole focus, whereas City could play a further 17 matches in all competitions before the end of the season.

The counter argument to that is, of course, that City's unparalleled depth arguably makes them better-suited to a regular schedule.

The Citizens were without both Phil Foden and the Premier League's top scorer Erling Haaland at the weekend but still managed to fire four past Jurgen Klopp's side.

Arsenal have the smaller squad so the less-congested schedule suits them and with the exception of Takehiro Tomiyasu being out until the end of the season and William Saliba's absence, they have most of their key players available to them for the remaining run-in.

Arsenal are 8/11 favourites to land a first Premier League title since 2004 but there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns in the title race in the next couple of months.

