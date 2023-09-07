Premier League Player of the Year Odds: Haaland favourite to go back to back

Our betting expert offers an early look at the Premier League player of the year odds, with Erling Haaland favourite to claim his second POTY award.

The Premier League returned to our screens last month, and given this, markets for Premier League Player of the Year have also returned, with Erling Haaland the early favourites to win his second award in two years.

Premier League Player of the Year Odds

Player Odds Erling Haaland 10/11 Mohamed Salah 12/1 Declan Rice 12/1 Bukayo Saka 14/1 Phil Foden 16/1 All Other Players 25/1 or Above

Erling Haaland laid claim to this award last season after his record-breaking campaign, and given his start to this season, the Norwegian is the favourite to win it once again.

Erling Haaland @ 10/11

The Norwegian has begun this season in the same vein he finished last, having already scored six goals in four games, with Manchester City having won all of their matches after the first four gameweeks of the season.

Players that win the league often have a much better chance of winning PL POTY, something that shouldn't be too much of a challenge given how dominant they've been in recent years.

It may seem unlikely that he'll be able to beat his record of 36 goals, however it's expected that he'll be coming close to this tally given how he's fared thus far.

The only thing that could perhaps throw a wrench in the works is an injury, something he successfully managed to avoid last time out.

Another season even vaguely similar to last year’s would place him firmly in the driving seat for the Player of the Year award, especially if he breaks the 30-goal mark once more.

Mohamed Salah @ 12/1

The two-time winner of this award may well have his work cut out for him as the Egyptian must contend with Liverpool’s spotty form combined with Man City's dominance.

Salah winning this award would most likely come as a direct result of Liverpool’s success in the league, something that would require them to surpass City, and this would realistically only be done via an immense effort from Salah.

In the event of a serious Haaland injury, that would open the door for both Liverpool and Salah to claim the league and Golden Boot, which would surely Salah scoop his third POTY award.

The stars would need to align for Salah to be able to claim his third title, but stranger things have happened.

Declan Rice @ 12/1

Rice is an outlier on this list, mainly due to the fact that it is unlikely he would earn this through his goal-scoring ability.

The former West Ham man isn’t exactly renowned for his goal scoring, and while breaking into double figures would certainly help his case, the most important feather in his cap would be Arsenal taking the league.

He would no doubt be integral to this, with his defensive acumen and playmaking ability set to feature heavily if they were to mount a serious challenge.

Topping the league in recoveries tackles and assists would go a long way to aiding his case for this award, but it would require Arsenal taking the league away from City.

Bukayo Saka @ 14/1

Similarly to Rice, Saka’s bid for this award would be massively helped by the Gunners winning the league, however dissimilarly to Rice, he could also earn this by becoming perhaps the top goal scorer or contributor in the league.

Saka has pace to burn and knows how to use this and turn this into goals. At present, he has three goal contributions, with two goals and assists in four games.

Should he be able to improve these numbers and top the league in this regard, this could place him in an excellent position.

Should they claim the league and Saka is integral to this success, he could well earn this award, but even without it he's set to find himself firmly in contention.

Phil Foden @ 16/1

Phil Foden’s success here would likely come from his assisting ability should he be able to be one of Haaland’s key compatriots in their bid for the title.

Should he be able to become the top assister in the league, something that shouldn’t prove too difficult with Haaland playing alongside him, he could well make his case via this.

It may seem unlikely that he could surpass the achievement of Haaland, but anything could well occur, especially if he racks up double figure assists and gets himself on the scoresheet a handful of times.