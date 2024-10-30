Premier League November Betting Preview: What To Expect this Month

With November's Premier League matches fast approaching, we've analysed team performances during this month over the last five seasons.

Manchester City lead the league as the month begins, yet historical patterns hint that their defensive lapses could present punters with opportunities. Liverpool, Brentford, Southampton, and Bournemouth are also in the mix.

November’s Best Performers

Liverpool

Arne Slot’s team head into November a point behind Manchester City, and 2nd in the Premier League. Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal on Sunday allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to surpass them in the table, but they will be aiming to reclaim the top position in the weeks ahead.

The good news for the Reds is that no other Premier League club has recorded more wins in November over the last five seasons. Liverpool have come away with three points in 10 of their 15 matches within that period, suffering defeat on just one occasion.

Two of Arne Slot’s side’s three league fixtures in November come at Anfield, which boosts the Reds’ confidence, given they’ve only suffered three home defeats in the league since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Fixtures - Brighton (H), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Brentford

Liverpool may have recorded the most wins in November but Brentford have been the most profitable side to bet on in the 1x2 market.

Over the past five seasons, the Bees have secured victories in three out of their eight November matches, earning punters a 15.61 point profit from flat stakes, and achieving a return on investment (ROI) of 195.3%. This is largely due to their 2-1 win at the Etihad back in 2022.

The good news for Brentford is that they won’t have to play the champions this November. They kick off the month with an away game against Fulham, a team that has been defeated in six of their nine November matches over the last five seasons.

Thomas Frank’s side also take on Everton, a team that would have netted an 8.87 point loss for punters this month, worse than any other team.

Fixtures - Fulham (A), Bournemouth (H), Everton (A), Leicester (A)

Cherries' Goal Performance Best in November

Manchester City

Manchester City have played 15 Premier League matches in November over the past five seasons, and both teams to score have won in 73.2% of those matches. A punter who placed 1 point on both teams to score in all 15 of those games would have netted 5.249 points profit, making City the most profitable team in this regard. This bet also won in all three of their league outings in November last season.

Pep Guardiola’s team has struggled more than anticipated to keep clean sheets this season. Both teams to score has won in seven of their nine Premier League outings heading into matchday 10.

Fixtures - Bournemouth (A), Brighton (A), Tottenham (H)

Southampton

Both teams to score have landed in 76.9% of Southampton’s matches in November in the past five seasons. They have played 13 matches, two fewer than Manchester City, so this bet would have yielded bettors an ROI of 38.9%, more than any other side.

The Saints are at the bottom of the league, having scored the fewest goals so far. However, the data suggests improvement, as Russell Martin’s side have an xG of 1.19 per game. In their first Premier League match of the month, Southampton will take on Everton, with both teams having scored in four of the last five encounters.

Fixtures - Everton (H), Wolves (A), Liverpool (H), Brighton (A)

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have been at the forefront in terms of goals, with over 2.5 goals scored in 77.8% of their November matches since the 2019/20 season, resulting in a 46.7% return on investment for punters.

The Cherries' games this season have an average of 2.44 goals, and they begin the month facing Manchester City. However, their clash with Brentford also seems like a good option for those looking to back over 2.5 goals. The Bees’ matches have seen the second most goals in the Premier League with an average of four per game.

Fixtures - Manchester City (H), Brentford (A), Brighton (H), Wolves (A)