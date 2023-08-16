bettingexpert offer their best Premier League betting tips for this season, covering five top tips to help with your betting for the 2023/24 season.

The season has kicked off but there is a long way to go in the Premier League. As always, it will be an interesting one for punters looking to find value in the betting markets.

Last week, the bettingexpert Expert Insights section published their 2023/24 Premier League Betting Guide - a 60-page document full of historical betting data and trends broken down club by club.

It’s full of useful information but here are five key findings from the guide that will help your betting on the Premier League this season.

Stay Away from Brighton

Brighton have won plenty of admirers since their Premier League bow in 2017. For five seasons they’ve generally improved but hit new heights in 2022/23.

The Seagulls secured their highest-ever finish, most points and most goals scored in a single top-flight season last campaign. All despite changing managers and losing a host of key players.

Surely there is betting value to be found in backing the Seagulls? Apparently not.

Brighton are historically a side to avoid in the betting markets. Despite winning 18 of their 38 matches, last season only achieved a marginal profit line in the 1x2 market of +3.26 units according to bettingexpert.com.

Backing Brighton in the 1x2 in each of their Premier League matches in the last five seasons would bring about a loss of -18.35 units. 2022/23 was their only profitable season in that regard.

But what about the Asian handicap market? Backing Brighton in the AH in each of their matches last season would have actually brought about a loss of -3.62 units. Incredibly, opposing them in that market for all 38 games made a +0.68 unit profit.

Why is this? Well, we know that Brighton are the darlings of the data community. They regularly top the xG tables despite their mid-table finishes.

The bookies take that into account when setting the lines so perhaps it’s best to oppose Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls in the coming season.

Chelsea are Poor Value Historically

Last season was one to forget for Chelsea. The Blues finished 12th with just 11 wins from 38 matches in the league. It was a massive underperformance and of course, that was evidenced in the betting data.

Backing Chelsea in every match last season in the 1X2 market would have brought in a loss of -19.40 units. Backing them in the Asian handicap market was a staggering -14.41 units.

They won the line in 12.25 of their 38 matches in the Asian handicap market when most sides generally win between 17 and 22 in a season.

But this is nothing new for the Blues. Chelsea have been a bad team to back for some time. The bookies appear to have overestimated the West London side for a while.

Backing Chelsea in both the 1X2 and Asian handicap market would have made a loss in each of the last five seasons.

When combining all five years, that’s a total loss of -37.2 units in the 1X2 and -30.25 in the Asian handicap. One to ponder for the new campaign.

Heavy Metal Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp wants his Liverpool side to play heavy metal football. Well, according to the data, the Reds don’t play encores.

One may suspect the goals to flow after the Reds rack up a win but that is not the case. After the Reds win a match, it may be best to back under 2.5 goals in their subsequent fixture.

Doing so over the last five seasons has brought in a return of +9.10 units - the highest of all 20 sides currently in the Premier League.

A Tale of Two Tables for BTTS

It’s difficult to find value in the BTTS market. One may suspect that because the sides at the top have greater control over matches and can keep their opponents at arm’s length, they’re better to put down as a no in the BTTS market, however last season suggested otherwise.

Backing BTTS no in every match played by each of the sides that finished in the top 10 last season brought in a return of -26 units. Even going for BTTS yes on those 10 sides over their 38 games each brought in a loss of -3.43 units.

Clearly, the value is elsewhere. The research from bettingexpert.com shows that backing BTTS no for the sides in the lower half was clearly the way to go last season. Backing BTTS no in every match played by the bottom 10 last campaign would have brought in +4.7 units.

Take away the bottom three from that and look just at the sides finishing 11th-17th and that figure climbs to +21.44 units.

Home Advantage Returned in 2022/23

Home advantage is a well-known theory in football. The idea goes that the familiar surroundings help settle the nerves while the home supporters roar their side to victory.

It was more than just a theory for several years but things changed in 2020 when matches were played behind closed doors.

The research from bettingexpert.com found a clear shift in the data around 2020. The home side won the Asian handicap market in 50.4% of matches in the 2019/20 season.

That figure slumped to 47.2% in 2020/21 and to 48.5% in 2021/22. That’s an overall loss of -33.3 and -26.65 units respectively for those seasons.

Last season, things reverted. The home Asian handicap win rate rose sharply to 53.0% - the highest for a long time - and brought in an overall profit of +11.23 units. One to consider for 2023/24.