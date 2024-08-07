POTY Potential: Three Best 10/1+ PFA Player of the Year Bets for 2024/25 Premier League Season

Ahead of the Premier League season starting on the 16th of August, our expert takes a look at three outsiders with a shot at PL's Player of the Year.

Manchester City players have dominated the PFA Player of the Year award in recent seasons and the first four in the betting for the 2024-25 award all represent the Premier League champions.

Kevin De Bruyne, winner in 2019-20 and 2020-21, is bet365's 9/2 favourite to win again this season, with team-mates Rodri 11/2, Phil Foden 6/1 and 2022-23 winner Erling Haaland at 9/1.

Last season's recipient has not yet been announced but Foden is expected to be named the 2023-24 winner later this month.

However, there could be some value in looking further afield this time around and we've picked out three players at bigger odds who could be in contention this season.

PL Player of the Year Odds

Team Odds Kevin De Bruyne (Fav) 9/2 Declan Rice 10/1 Bukayo Saka 12/1 Cole Palmer 20/1

Declan Rice - Arsenal - 10/1

Declan Rice was one of the few England players to enhance their reputation at Euro 2024 and he could be a prime candidate to land the PFA award if the Gunners can overhaul City to take the title.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard has been Arsenal's Player of the Season in each of the last two years, but Rice finished second last year and cannot have been far away after a fantastic first campaign at the Emirates.

Rice played all 38 games as the Gunners finished just two points behind City in the standings last season and the classy 25-year-old looks to be growing more assured and composed all the time.

If Arsenal can pull off a title win, Rice would likely be a key contender to pick up the PFA award. While his less glamorous position may count against him in some people's eyes, defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante won the award when Chelsea took the Premier League in 2016-17.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal - 12/1

As the biggest challengers to Manchester City in the Premier League title betting, Arsenal are the most likely alternative club to supply the PFA Player of the Year award winner and Bukayo Saka should have strong claims if a Gunners forward gets the prize.

Saka is still just 22 but has increased his Premier League goal tally every season, from one in 2019-20 to five, 11, 14 and then 16 in the 35 games he played last season.

If Arsenal win the title this year and Saka can boost his tally to 20 or more he will be hard to ignore when the individual awards are being handed out.

The England star showed he belonged with the world's elite when proving himself in Arsenal's run to the Champions League quarter-finals last season and he looks set to cause problems for Premier League defenders every time he sets foot on the pitch again this season.

Cole Palmer - Chelsea - 20/1

It would be a surprise if Chelsea are in the thick of the title race this season, but wherever they finish, it's possible that Cole Palmer will make enough of an impression to earn recognition from his peers for his top-flight performances.

The scorer of England's equaliser against Spain in the Euro 2024 final has shown he can impress on even the biggest stage and he was a shining light in Chelsea's difficult season in 2023-24.

Palmer's surprise summer move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge paid off spectacularly for the Blues as he scored 22 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and a further three in cup competitions.

A golden spell in April saw him score two hat-tricks in three games, with three goals in a 4-3 win over Manchester United and four more in a 6-0 thumping of Everton just 11 days later.

Exploits like those will have caught the eye of his fellow pros around the league and if Palmer continues to impress under new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca his name could be in the frame for this award.