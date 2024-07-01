Our football betting expert offers his three best Portugal vs Slovenia betting tips and predictions for their Euro 2024 round-of-16 clash on Monday.

Portugal and Slovenia will face off in their Euro 2024 last-16 tie at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday with both teams eyeing a place in the quarter-finals.

Portugal vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Selecao may have to grind it out

After winning their opening two matches of the tournament to qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare, Portugal were brought back down to earth with a bang following their shock 2-0 loss to Georgia in their final Group F contest.

There were extenuating circumstances for that loss, with head coach Roberto Martinez having made eight changes to his starting XI, and he is likely to revert back to something like his first two line-ups for this clash with a disciplined Slovenia.

Matjaz Kek's side are through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the very first time, but they have achieved that feat without winning a match after drawing all three of their games in Group C.

A pair of 1-1 draws with Denmark and Serbia were followed by a drab goalless stalemate against England and Slovenia are expected to adopt a similar defensive approach to the one they utilised when facing the Three Lions.

Slovenia have only conceded more than one goal in one of their last nine matches, a run that includes a 2-0 friendly victory against Portugal in March.

That success in Ljubljana was something of a surprise and one Portugal will expect to bounce back from, but patience is likely to be key and the Selecao may have to settle for nicking a low-scoring contest.

Ronaldo to keep pushing for breakthrough

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the few Portugal players to keep his place in the starting XI for the clash with Georgia, but his failure to score in that game means he has now gone seven major tournament appearances without scoring.

The 39-year-old's relative dry spell is not for the want of trying, as he has managed 12 shots in his three matches at Euro 2024 to date, double the amount of anyone else within the Portugal squad.

Ronaldo had five efforts towards goal against the Czech Republic, four in the win over Turkey and three in the defeat to Georgia despite playing just 65 minutes in the latter of those contests.

In a match Portugal should dominate for large spells, expect Ronaldo to rack up the shots once again.

Karnicnik in for busy evening in Frankfurt

Slovenia right-back Zan Karnicnik has enjoyed an impressive Euros to date, scoring in the draw with Serbia, but he could face a tough evening containing Portugal's attacking threat in Frankfurt.

Karnicnik is likely to be in direct competition with at least one of Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto or Joao Felix and with all those players possessing plenty of pace and trickery, he could be lured into a mistimed challenge or two.

The 29-year-old has yet to be booked at these finals, but he was cautioned eight times at club level this season and he may feel the wrath of the referee in this game as well.

