Portugal vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: Seleção Sealing a Win Over Scots

Our football betting expert offers his Portugal vs Scotland predictions and betting tips ahead of their Nations League clash in Lisbon this Sunday.

Portugal made a winning start in Nations League Group A1, beating Croatia 2-1 and will expect a repeat victory against Scotland, who were defeated 3-2 by Poland.

Portugal vs Scotland Betting Tips

Portugal to win and under 2.5 goals @ 9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Diogo Jota anytime goalscorer @ 13/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Own goal - yes @ 10/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign-up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

Portugal to claim cagey win

There's no shortage of attacking quality in the Portugal squad but they still struggle to score goals, requiring penalties to beat Slovenia in the last 16 at the Euros before losing their quarter-final to France via the same method.

The Selecao managed 15 shots against Croatia but only six were on target. They should dominate the shot count against the Scots, who did well to fight back from 2-0 down against the Poles to 2-2 before conceding a second penalty in stoppage time.

Steve Clarke's attacking approach appears built on individual endeavour rather than collective patterns and the visitors may fail to break down a classy home defence, especially with them likely to sit deep.

Portugal should win, but their lack of a clinical edge may keep things closer than they ought to be, with a home win and under 2.5 goals slightly better value than the same outcome with a clean sheet.

Portugal vs Scotland Tip 1: Portugal to win and under 2.5 goals @ 9/4 with bet365

Jota can be star of Portugal's show

Cristiano Ronaldo made history by netting his 900th career goal in the win over Croatia and his reaching that benchmark may tempt Roberto Martinez into benching him on Sunday.

Diogo Jota replaced him after 88 minutes and is surely worth a place in the side after providing a goal and an assist in Liverpool's strong start to the Premier League campaign.

Even if he comes off the bench, Jota's movement could be perfect for unlocking a deep-lying Scottish defence, with Ronaldo no longer having the mobility to find gaps in such rearguards.

Portugal vs Scotland Tip 2: Diogo Jota anytime goalscorer @ 13/10 with bet365

Value in backing OG bet

Scotland's deep defence and Portugal's pace in the wide channels through Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto means their players could get caught out running towards their own goal.

A team who have won only one of their last 13 matches, a scrappy 2-0 win over Gibraltar, could be prone to panic, especially with balls being whipped across the six-yard line.

Portugal forced own goals against Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euros, while Diogo Dalot also put the ball in his own net, after earlier opening the scoring, in the win over Croatia.

A Scottish player hasn't scored an own goal since September 2019 but the ingredients are there for that run to end in Lisbon.

Portugal vs Scotland Tip 3: Own goal - yes @ 10/1 with bet365