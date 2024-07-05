Portugal vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Les Bleus Battling Onwards

Our football betting expert offers his Portugal vs France predictions and betting tips ahead of their big Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday.

Hamburg is the venue for the last-eight clash between two nations who will believe that they can go all the way and lift the trophy.

Neither have been at their best so far, but France’s recent success should give them the belief and confidence needed to make the semi-finals.

Portugal vs France Betting Tips

Les Bleus experience could be key

The last-16 matches highlighted just how evenly matched the teams are at this stage of the tournament and that looks like being the same at the quarter-finals.

Neither of these two teams have been at their best so far, but both have class players throughout their squads who could spark at any stage.

The key as to who comes out on top could be in most recent tournaments, with France regularly going deep over the last decade.

Les Bleus have reached the final in the last two World Cups and also finished runners-up at the 2016 Euros - all under the leadership of Didier Deschamps.

France also look to have the edge with the attacking options at their disposal, especially in the threat of Kylian Mbappe.

The new Real Madrid star has not been at his best yet, mainly due to the broken nose he suffered in the first match, but there were glimpses against Belgium that he was finding his form.

France can build of solid defence

There may have been some question marks over how France have played going forward, but defensively they have been impressive.

The two-time European champions have only conceded just one goal in their last six internationals and that was a retaken penalty from Poland in the group stage.

Although Portugal racked up five goals in their first two Group F games, they have failed to score in their next two matches - against Georgia and Slovenia.

The Portuguese have also failed to find the net in two of their last three meetings with France. Their most recent meeting - in June 2021 - finished 2-2, with both Portugal goals coming from the penalty spot.

Thuram can make his mark

All eyes from the media will be on Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, but others could end up being the hero for their nation.

With Mbappe used more in a wide position, Marcus Thuram could get the chance to really announce himself on the world stage.

The 26-year-old has won 23 caps for his country to date, but winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan last season should have a positive impact on his game.

Thuram started the win over Belgium and will fancy his chances of getting the better of Portugal’s ageing defence.

