Portsmouth vs Exeter Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/4 Goalscorer Tipped in League 1 Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Portsmouth vs Exeter predictions and betting tips with a hardfought game to be seen at Fratton Park in League 1

Portsmouth vs Exeter are the feature game on Sky Sports this evening out of League 1. Both sides have performed admirably up to now with identical records with one draw and win apiece.

Portsmouth vs Exeter Betting Tips

Under 3 Goals @19/20 with bet365

Portsmouth to Win @10/11 with bet365

Kusini Yengi to Score @7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Those Roman Walls

Despite Pompey’s considerable goal scoring record so far this year it is likely they will meet their match in this defensively strong Grecian side, who are embodying the famous Roman walls that surround their city.

City are yet to concede a goal in the League this year, having been broken down once in the Cup.

Further more to this point in these two sides' recent form against each other particularly in the League. Eight of their last nine league meetings have been held to under three goals, two of these as recently as 2022.

Pompey have netted eight in their last three, but are likely to meet staunch defence that will no doubt rouse the travelling fans into many a chorus of ‘Those Roman Walls’.

Pompey Proving Too Good

Portsmouth are only third favourites to lay claim to the League 1 title and so far seem to be making good on these hopes.

Exeter on the other hand have been given virtually no chance by anyone and one would think these disparity would become clear within the match.

The Grecians will no doubt battle hard and stay in the game, but the class of Pompey may well prove just a bit too much on the day.

This not including their range of goalscorers that they have demonstrated over the past few games, who will test the City back line and goalkeeper and one may well slip through from this range.

Playing at home as well will give them the edge, as their stadium will no doubt be packed out, with Exeter’s form on the road not having been super impressive losing three of their last four.

Kusini Killing It

Kusini Yengi has only just arrived on the south coast and is already performing to an impressive level having netted four in his first three games.

This has been aided by his being put on penalties by the manager, as well as a brace against Forest Green Rovers in the Cup.

This impressive form means he is likely to get the start against City, as Pomepy may need their premier striker out there to help them get past the Grecians defence.

League 1 has often been the haven of striker’s getting 25 or more goals and this could be Yengi’s season as the Australian is making his mark early.

