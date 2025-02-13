Check out our football expert’s Porto vs Roma predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League clash (13/2/2025).

Porto and Roma both fell short in their pursuit of an automatic place in the Europa League round of 16 and only one can advance from this play-off tie, the first leg of which will take place at the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday evening.

Porto vs Roma Betting Tips

Roma @ 2/1 with bet365

Artem Dovbyk anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365

Alan Varela to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

Improving Roma can add to Porto's recent woes

Roma are steadily growing in confidence under Claudio Ranieri and the Wolves look decent value to take a first-leg lead back to the Stadio Olimpico at the expense of struggling Porto.

The visitors fell two points short of the Europa League's league-phase top eight but they were always likely to struggle to secure passage to the last 16 after picking up just two points from their first two matches under previous boss Ivan Juric.

Ranieri took charge in mid-November, earning a point at Tottenham and home wins over Braga and Eintracht Frankfurt either side of a road loss at AZ Alkmaar, which effectively left them resigned to the play-offs.

They have been bright on the domestic front under the veteran coach, going eight matches unbeaten in Serie A and improving on their dismal road form with away wins over Udinese and Venezia over the last few weeks.

Porto sacked Vitor Bruno in January after a terrible run of results, replacing him with Martin Anselmi, and the new manager guided the Dragons to this stage with a nail-biting 1-0 win at Maccabi Tel Aviv - their sole victory in eight matches in all competitions.

There are signs of progress for the hosts, who earned a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Portuguese rivals Sporting CP last Friday, but a clash with Roma is a step up in class for a team in transition, while Porto also sold key man Nico Gonzalez to Manchester City on deadline day.

Porto vs Roma Tip 1: Roma @ 2/1 with bet365

In-form Dovbyk looks likely to get on the scoresheet

Roma's eight Europa League matches this season have featured a combined 16 goals which suggests this might not be the most entertaining contest, but the Wolves do possess a potent threat in the form of Artem Dovbyk.

Ukrainian Dovbyk struck 22 goals in La Liga last season for Girona and he's finding his feet in the Eternal City, scoring seven times in Roma's last 12 matches.

Porto vs Roma Tip 2: Artem Dovbyk anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365

Varela's defensive work could land him in hot water

With Gonzalez no longer alongside him in Porto's midfield, Argentinian Alan Varela could find himself falling foul of the referee's whistle as he attempts to keep up with his defensive duties.

The tough-tackling 23-year-old has been booked six times in 19 matches in the Primeira Liga this season and might find it tough to get to grips with Roma's creative options.

Porto vs Roma Tip 3: Alan Varela to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365