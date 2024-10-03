Our football betting expert offers his Porto vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips ahead of their Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League meeting.

The pressure is again mounting on United boss Erik ten Hag following a string of disappointing results and performances from the Red Devils.

And, after their dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday, Ten Hag and United must respond on their trip to Portuguese giants Porto.

Porto vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Dragons to turn up the heat on Ten Hag

Sunday's home hiding at the hands of Spurs felt like the end of the road for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, although we have been here before, of course.

The Dutchman seems to have been on the brink for much of the last year, but further disappointment against Porto and Aston Villa this week could be enough for the United hierarchy to act.

Neither game is particularly straightforward, either, and the way in which United were torn apart defensively by Spurs hardly inspires much confidence in them getting a positive result in Portugal.

Hosts Porto have a point to prove after a 3-2 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt in their Europa League opener, as their home record is formidable.

They have lost just one of their last 23 games at the Estadio do Dragao in all competitions and beat Arsenal on home soil in last season's Champions League.

Backing the hosts in the draw-no-bet market at a shade of odds-on looks the best approach.

Porto vs Manchester United Tip 1: Porto draw no bet @ 5/6 with bet365

Galeno can get Porto up and running

United have had significant trouble coping with wide forwards this season.

Brennan Johnson was the latest winger to net against them on Sunday and Galeno could be the next such player to breach their defence.

The Brazilian scored his fifth goal in eight appearances this term in Porto's 4-0 win over Arouca at the weekend and, at 13-2, is a tasty price to open the scoring at the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday night.

Porto vs Manchester United Tip 2: Galeno first goalscorer @ 13/2 with bet365

Red Devils racking up corners

A lack of a cutting edge has been one of the biggest reasons behind United's indifferent results this season, but it hasn't stopped them racking up the corners.

In their last three matches United have taken 11 in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, 10 when drawing 1-1 with FC Twente in last week's Europa League clash and another five, to Tottenham's three, on Sunday.

Backing United to take at least five in Porto is the first leg of our bet builder selection for Thursday's match.

Over 2.5 goals looks a logical next step given United's suffered two 4-3 defeats and played out a 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in their three away matches in last season's Champions League and have already conceded three times against Liverpool and Spurs in the Premier League this term.

Noussair Mazraoui was one of six players to find their way into the referee's book against Spurs and the Moroccan's patience could again be tested by Porto's tricky wingers.

Taking him to be shown a card rounds off our same-game treble.

Porto vs Manchester United Tip 3: Over 4.5 Manchester United corners & Over 2.5 goals & Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card @ 11/1 with bet365