Our football expert offers his Poland vs Scotland betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Nations League clash today at 19:45 (18/11/2024).

Following their 1-0 win over Croatia on Friday, Scotland remain bottom of Group A1 but could potentially fill any one of the three positions behind Portugal, who have already been confirmed as the section winners with a game to spare.

Poland are currently above Scotland in the standings in third and simply have to avoid defeat on Monday to stay above Steve Clarke's men and avoid automatic relegation.

Poland vs Scotland Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Poland to win @ 23/20 with bet365

Nicola Zalewski anytime goalscorer @ 17/2 with bet365

Relegation jeopardy likely to lead to goals

Although these two sides have not enjoyed the Nations League campaigns that they may have hoped for, there is enough riding on this game to expect full commitment from both teams right until the final whistle.

Given the pair's perilous situation, one of the teams is likely to be going for it at any point in the match, and that should lead to chances at either end.

Although there is the dangling carrot of a potential quarter-final place for Scotland, they also need to win to simply avoid finishing bottom - and therefore being relegated.

The Tartan Army should draw some kind of confidence from snapping an eight-game winless run with Friday's victory, while also taking heart from the fact Poland have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 internationals.

Although Michal Probierz's men are trying to bounce back from a mauling at the hands of Portugal on Friday, they did at least score in that one-sided 5-1 defeat and have only been blanked in one of their five games so far.

They will also be back on home territory and can take comfort from the fact they have scored in each of their last 12 internationals on home turf.

Poland vs Scotland Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Poles can add to Scots' away-day blues

While Scotland should take heart from their last two results - holding Portugal 0-0 and beating Croatia 1-0 - there were extenuating circumstances for the latter, with Vatreni reduced to 10 men shortly before half-time.

Despite being a man down, Croatia still had a better xG in the second period (0.82 to 0.72), while it was nearly double across 90 minutes (1.60 to 0.81).

That victory finally brought an eight-game winless run to an end but they had only won of their previous 16 internationals, and that was a dour 2-0 success in Gibraltar.

Scotland struggle for multiple goals and have only managed to score more than one in just one of their last eight games, and that came in a 3-2 defeat to Poland at Hampden in the group opener.

The two recent positive results have also come at home, and Clarke's men have struggled badly on the road of late. Although they have scored in six of their last eight, they have still lost six times in that run, beating only Gibraltar.

With the home crowd behind them against poor travellers, Poland - even without Robert Lewandowski - look good value at 23/20 to prolong Scotland's away-day blues.

Poland vs Scotland Bet 2: Poland to win @ 23/20 with bet365

Zalewski could make Scotland pay the penalty

The absence of Lewandowski is of course a big blow for Poland, although they have spread the goals around in the Nations League so far, with the Barcelona star having scored only one of their eight goals - and that was a penalty against Scotland.

Given the players who have scored for either team, it seems sensible to look outside the forward players with the majority of goals having come from midfield, and Nicola Zalewksi offers great value at 17/2.

The Roma ace has bagged twice in the first five games, which includes winning and then converting the game-winning penalty deep into stoppage time at Hampden, and he may well be on spot-kick duty again in Lewandowski's absence.

Poland vs Scotland Bet 3: Nicola Zalewski anytime goalscorer @ 17/2 with bet365