Get three Plymouth vs West Brom predictions and betting tips from our football expert before Saturday’s Championship match, at 12:30 (1/2/2025).

Albion rose to fifth place after last weekend’s 5-1 victory at home to Portsmouth and will be targeting another three points against rock-bottom Argyle, who will be encouraged by their 2-2 draw away to Sunderland.

Plymouth vs West Brom Betting Tips

West Brom to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mikey Johnston to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tom Fellows to assist at least one goal @ 10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Attack-minded Albion should outscore their hosts

West Brom produced some of their best football of the season in last Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Portsmouth and they can register another high-scoring success when they take on relegation-threatened Plymouth at Home Park.

Albion fans were keen to welcome back popular manager Tony Mowbray for his second spell in the Baggies’ dugout.

They would have hoped to see some early signs of the bold, attacking style of play which Mowbray brought to the club for much of his previous three-year spell with the West Midlands side, and they were given an early treat as Albion poured forward against Pompey and raced into a 4-0 half-time lead.

Mowbray deployed a 4-4-2 formation against Portsmouth made even more exciting by the inclusion of technically gifted midfielders Alex Mowatt and John Swift in the central midfield positions.

His bold approach paid off with Mowatt and Swift getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Plymouth also had a positive Saturday, performing well above expectations in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

However, they have shipped 62 Championship goals, by far the most in the division, and their shaky defence could let them down against a resurgent Albion.

Plymouth vs West Brom Tip 1: West Brom to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Mikey magic could make the difference

As well as picking an attack-minded midfield, Mowbray is encouraging wide players Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows to play with freedom.

Johnston registered two shots on target against Portsmouth and looked more like the player who notched seven goals in 18 Championship appearances last term.

The former Celtic man has excellent technical ability and looks overpriced to net this weekend.

Plymouth vs West Brom Tip 2: Mikey Johnston to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Fellows can find the right pass

Fellows has been the Championship’s outstanding winger and tops the division’s assist charts with 10.

The 21-year-old academy product has plenty of pace and superb delivery from wide areas. He can lay on at least one goal against the basement boys.

Plymouth vs West Brom Tip 3: Tom Fellows to assist at least one goal @ 10/3 with bet365