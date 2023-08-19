Plymouth vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/4 Goalscorer in Championship clash

Our betting expert offers up his three best Plymouth vs Southampton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship showdown on Saturday

Saturday’s lunchtime slot sees last season’s League One champions Plymouth play host to Southampton, who will be aiming to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Plymouth vs Southampton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Expect plenty of entertainment at Home Park

Southampton were involved in an epic 4-4 draw with Norwich last weekend and the entertainment should continue to flow as they head to Plymouth.

The Saints have been a club in high demand following last season’s relegation from the Premier League and have been forced to sell star assets Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento.

However, plenty of quality remains at Russell Martin’s disposal and in Adam Armstrong and Che Adams he has two potent strikers who should fill their boots at this level. Nathan Tella, meanwhile, was a real success story while on loan at Burnley last season and is one of the most dangerous wingers in the division.

But Southampton’s midfield could do with some bolstering after their recent departures and defensively, as highlighted by last weekend’s thrilling draw, there is room for improvement.

Southampton won their opening Championship clash 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday while they were beaten 3-1 at League Two Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

That means both teams have scored in seven of Saints’ last eight competitive games, which includes all three fixtures this season.

Plymouth are a potent force at home and still unbeaten from their three matches, so the net is expected to bulge at both ends.

Pilgrims could make the most of home fortress

Plymouth clinched last season’s League One title with a 101-point haul and their success was greatly down to their form at home.

The Pilgrims won 20 of their 23 league games at Home Park last season and they hit the ground running in the Championship, beating visiting Huddersfield 3-1 in their campaign opener.

Steven Schumacher’s side have built on that with a 2-0 win at home to Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup and a goalless draw at Watford, who had earlier thumped QPR 4-0.

This ball-playing Southampton side presents a stiffer test but there should be plenty of opportunities for Plymouth to pounce on the counter-attack.

The hosts have failed to win only one of their last nine competitive matches and should be full of confidence, making them a solid proposition in the draw-no-bet market.

Whittaker could get in on the action

Morgan Whittaker was a key player for Plymouth last season as he grabbed nine goals in all competitions, so Schumacher will have been delighted to be able to secure his services on a permanent basis from Swansea.

The 22-year-old winger is already off the mark for the new campaign, having opened the scoring after only six minutes in the home win over Huddersfield, and he looks too big at 15/4 with bet365 to get on the scoresheet again against the Saints.

