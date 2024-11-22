Our football betting expert offers his Plymouth v Watford predictions and betting tips ahead of Friday 19:45 Championship clash (22/11/2024).

The league table suggests Watford should fancy their chances in Devon though their away record coupled with Argyle's at home might point to an alternative bet.

Plymouth v Watford Betting Tips

Plymouth to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Adam Randell Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 9/4 with bet365

Corners Race to 3 - Plymouth @ Evens with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hornets' away blues set to persist at Fortress Home Park

It was Plymouth's home form which effectively kept them in the Championship last season, with 69 per cent of their points won at Home Park.

This season, the gap between success at home and away could be even more marked - of the 16 points Wayne Rooney's men have accumulated to date, 14 of them were clocked up at their Devon fortress.

In contrast, Watford's away record is a source of real concern. They have left Vicarage Road eight times this season and lost six of those trips - no side in the division has lost more times on their travels.

Both sides concede too many goals and, while Watford are in the top six and have an opportunity to go fourth, they certainly don't look at a different level to Rooney's scrappers.

Watford have beaten Plymouth 2-0 in the League Cup already this season, but that fixture was at Vicarage Road and featured well-shuffled packs.

The Hornets have had far more players on international duty this week, including players travelling back from the Middle East, Africa and South America, so a Friday night fixture in the south-west is probably the last thing Tom Cleverley would have wanted.

Plymouth v Watford Tip 1: Plymouth to win @ 2/1 with bet365

Randell can build from Derby delight

Pilgrims' midfielder Adam Randell scored his first goal of the season in the final match before the international break, helping to salvage his side a 1-1 draw at Derby.

In fact it was his first goal since the end of January, perhaps an unsurprising statistic for a player who tends to anchor midfield.

He will have a look at goal from time to time, however - he averages 1.2 shots per match in Plymouth's home games.

Having proved at Pride Park he knows where the target is, he looks a decent price at 9/4, given how open Watford look on the road, to get at least one shot on target.

Plymouth v Watford Tip 2: Adam Randell Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 9/4 with bet365

Rooney's raiders to corner set-piece profit

Watford are slight favourites in a corner matchbet and they do win 5.3 corners per game compared to Plymouth, who win 3.0.

However, Watford concede 7.3 corners per road trip, while Plymouth only give up 5.6 corners to the opposition at Home Park.

Argyle, determined to fly out of the traps, can get to three corners first.

Plymouth v Watford Tip 3: Corners Race to 3 - Plymouth @ Evens with bet365