Playmaking Potential: Five Longshots for PL Top Assister

The Premier League returns this month and our expert scouts about for players that might be surprise contenders to be Top Assister in the top flight.

Kevin De Bruyne leads the market for Top Assister but we are looking at some possible outsiders, with his injury last term side lining him for an extended period, as others could take up the mantle.

Premier League Top Assister Odds

Player Odds Kevin De Bruyne (Fav) 9/4 James Maddison 33/1 Harvey Elliot 40/1 Jacob Murphy 40/1 Jack Grealish 50/1 Brennan Johnson 50/1

All odds are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

James Maddison 33/1

Spurs started last season on fire under Ange Postecoglou but things went awry for them once injuries began to mount.

A key loss was James Maddison as the ex-Leicester man had really been having a strong influence in his first couple of months in north London.

Maddison managed 11 assists in what proved to be just 26 starts last season. It can be expected that Spurs will improve their overall output as Postecoglou gets to grips with re-shaping his squad.

If they sign a top-class centre forward with a real eye for goal, 27-year-old Maddison could be the main line of supply.

Harvey Elliott 40/1

The post-Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool begins with Arne Slot in place. It's going be a major change and one of the beneficiaries could be midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The 21-year-old has openly talked of his desire to become a Liverpool leader under Slot. In preseason, he has been deployed in a No.10 role and he's looked good.

He laid on goals for Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho in the win over Arsenal in the United States and his overall contribution was impressive. If he gets a run of games, he can be a key assister for the new look Reds.

Jacob Murphy 40/1

Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy managed a healthy eight assists last season despite starting only 14 Premier League games.

The 29-year-old will hope to make himself a more regular starter for Eddie Howe in 2024/25 and he was on the scoresheet in a preseason win over Hull City, while also laying on the other goal.

He followed that up with a brace against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium in Newcastle's opening J-League International Series game, to leave the Magpies winger on three goals from two games.

Newcastle and Howe saw their form tail off last season to some degree but Murphy could be a key component in getting them back on track with no Champions League distractions this time.

Jack Grealish 50/1

The forgotten man. Jack Grealish was the big-name omission from the England squad this summer and, on reflection, how the Three Lions could have done with him during a largely underwhelming run to the final in Germany.

Grealish had a poor season last time around, playing just 90 minutes of the final seven league matches for City as he found himself becoming a bit part player for Pep Guardiola while Jeremy Doku shone.

There have been rumours that former club Aston Villa are trying to get Grealish on a season-long loan with a commitment to buy next summer.

Grealish suggested he was heartbroken by his England omission but also warned he is going to 'use that as motivation going into this season'. He has responded well to tough times before and is too good a player to be marginalised. Whether it remains at City or on pastures new, expect Grealish to bounce back this season.

Brennan Johnson @ 50/1

Given the way the Spurs play, there is no shame in having a second member of their squad in mind.

Brennan Johnson still looked quite raw at times last season but the young Welshman is favoured by Postecoglou and should continue to be a regular starter.

He managed 12 assists last season in 26 starts and if he builds on that in the coming term he won't be far off.