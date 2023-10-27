Learn about the Planet Sport Bet sign up offer and claim your £10 free bet when signing up with their sportsbook in October 2023.

Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer and Promo Code - October 2023

How to Claim the Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer

Planet Sport Bet are offering their player the chance to claim a £10 free bet when betting £10 on any market odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

This takes mere minutes to claim, with new users just needing to follow these steps in order to get involved:

Head over to the Planet Sport Bet sportsbook Begin the account creation process Input your information such as email, phone number and address Enter promo code ‘bet10get10’ when prompted Choose your username and password Finish setting up your account Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1 or higher. Once this is placed you'll receive your £10 free bet Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

How does the Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer compare with competitors

The Planet Sports Bet sign up offer gives users a strong boost to kick off their playing with them.

It had to be said that the bonus amount is not the highest around, however the qualifying stake is par for the course with all betting sites with nearly all of them requiring you to place a similar amount as your qualifying bet to claim their welcome offer.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Planet Sport Bet Bet £10 Get £10 100% bet10get10 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 4. 10bet Bet £100 Get £50 50% No Code

18+, New customers sign up with code "bet10get10". Deposit £10 or more and place a £10 bet at min odds 2.0. Get a £10 free bet. Free bets expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Full T&Cs Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply. New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded. T&Cs Apply.

Key Terms and Conditions of Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Minimum Deposit Planet Sport Bet Bet £10 Get £10 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+, New customers sign up with code "bet10get10". Deposit £10 or more and place a £10 bet at min odds 2.0. Get a £10 free bet. Free bets expire after 7 days. Full terms apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Full T&Cs

Players need to enter the promo code ‘bet10get10’ to be able to claim this sign up offer.

Once your account has been created, simply make a £10 deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet on any market with odds of 1/1 (2.00).

This can only be placed on single markets, but extends to all of the sports betting markets, meaning bet builders are not available for the initial bet.

Free bets cannot be withdrawn as real cash and will expire after seven days.

Planet Sport Bet Existing Customer Promotions

Planet Sport Bet runs a series of rolling promotions each day, as well as some that are always available to both new and existing users, offering everything from free bets to bonus winnings.

Acca Bonus

Planet Sport Bet are offering all customers the chance to get a cash bonus of up to 50% for their winning accas

This is available to all players once per day, with you simply needing to place a pre-match accumulator with 5+ legs, with each leg needing odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher.

In addition, all matches must take place on the same day, whilst a minimum stake of £5 is required.

Should your bet win and all of the above conditions are met, players will be given a cash bonus of up to 50%, expressed as a percentage of the overall winnings of the acca.

The % bonus corresponds to the number of legs and is allocated as such:

5 Legs - 10% Bonus

6 Legs - 12% Bonus

7 Legs - 15% Bonus

8 Legs - 20% Bonus

9 Legs - 25% Bonus

10 Legs - 30% Bonus

11 Legs - 40% Bonus

12+ Legs - 50% Bonus

Rewards Club

Planet Sport Bet offers their players the chance to earn a £10 free bet each week when they place ten x £10 bets on any and all sports markets throughout the week.

This runs from Monday to Sunday, with any free bets being provided the following Monday, with these then expiring after seven days.

Daily Football Offers

Planet Sport Bet also runs a series of daily football offers where players can earn free bets when they stake a certain amount on a preselected football match.

The offer is available regularly, with the promotion itself usually being presented in the form of: ‘Wager £20 on Sevilla vs Arsenal, and if Arsenal lead at half time, win a £5 free bet’.

This Week’s Footballing Action with Planet Sport Bet

The weekend sees the Premier League enters into gameweek 10. Wolves will host Newcastle at Molineux in the late game on Saturday. Wolves have proven a tougher challenge than many expect and could cause the Magpies some problems.

Strangely enough in a 13:00 kickoff on Sunday, West Ham will welcome Everton to London. The Merseyside team will be hoping to rebound after a disappointing derby, yet the Hammer could fall as West Ham continue in fine form.

The Manchester derby will then feature at 15:30. Man City will make the short journey to Old Trafford, as they look to claim the first win over their counterparts this year. Yet derby days can always hold and upset.

Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Money back as free bet Low bonus amount in comparison Great online interface High qualifying odds

Thee bonus amount on offer with Planet Sport Bet may not be the highest around, players are still able to claim a £10 free bet by wagering just £10.

Their online site also makes it easier than ever for players to place bets with them, providing a great user experience all around.

The initial qualifying odds of 1/1 (2.00) for their sign up offer is on the higher side, and while this does allow for players to use greater potential profits, it also creates less than ideal initial betting opportunities.

Personal Experience with Planet Sport Bet

I have recently signed up with Planet Sport Bet, and in my many years of perusing through online betting sites, I've struggled to come across a site that impresses me from the offer like this one.

They've a fluid online betting site that allows you to bet with ease given they boast fast loading menus, and extremely fast odds updates, whilst their clearly defined menus and tabs makes navigation easier than ever. All of these factors then combine into an excellent overall user experience.

They also provide a range of betting markets, ones that I have enjoyed perusing through, with these covering a range of sports from football to horse racing, with this meaning players can always find exactly what they are looking for.

Planet Sport Bet Sign Up Offer FAQs

Is there a mobile betting app for Planet Sport Bet?

Yes, Planet Sport Bet does offer a mobile betting app, one that has been completely redesigned to work on phones to give players the best experience possible, with the app being available on both Apple and Android.

What is the Planet Sport Bet Promo Code?

The Planet Sport Bet promo code is ‘bet10get10’, with users needing to enter this at sign-up to be eligible for their sign up offer.

Do Planet Sport Bet Offer Free Bets?

Yes, alongside their sign up offer, Planet Sport Bet also have offers that existing customers can claim as well.

This includes their rewards program, as well as their timely football promotions, both of which are worth looking into.

Are Planet Sport Bet safe to use?

Planet Sport Bet are extremely safe to use and take all the necessary precautions to protect their customer's personal data and information.

They are also licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, meaning they have to operate within the bounds of UK law, where user protection is paramount.