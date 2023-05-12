Peterborough vs Sheffield Wed Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds ahead of League One Playoff semi-finals

Goal brings you the latest Peterborough vs Sheffield Wed betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of Friday’s 20:00 League One Playoff semis on Sky

As the battle for promotion into the Championship heats up, the first leg of the League One Playoff semi-finals kicks off with Peterborough United taking on Sheffield Wednesday and 6th faces 3rd.

Peterborough vs Sheffield Wed Tips:

Sheffield to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Both Teams To Score @10/11 with bet365

Under 4 cards @5/4 with bet365

Top seed for the Owls

Sheffield finished a whopping 19 points ahead of Peterborough in the league and rightfully earned themselves the first seed in these playoffs. Having won four of their last five games on the bounce Sheffield should look to secure the win here.

Their defensive record has been remarkable this year as well, allowing the third fewest goals in the league with 37 and scoring the third most again. They on average concede around 0.91 goals when playing away.

With three players in double goalscoring figures also, Peterborough may have a tough time keeping this three pronged attack out, even playing at home. The ‘Posh’ should look suspect against this and may struggle to get the win.

Sheffeild as the top seed should have this one well in the bag, but look seriously underrated by the bookies at 6/4 to win, especially having beaten them twice this year already.

This could be steal for the discerning eye, as the Owls will look to fly calmly through the night and secure the win.

Peterborough vs Sheffield Wed Tip 1: Sheffield to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Posh could make it spicy

While Peterborough may struggle to get the win this certainly doesn't mean they’re down and out.

They have scored an average of 1.65 goals at home this year, and with the roar of the Weston Homes stadium behind them, will not want to disappoint the home fans.

This is made all the more likely in that Peterbororugh have only failed to score in 37% of their home games, and they should rise to the occasion, being the only playoff match to be held there in the last three years.

While it may well still seem likely that the Owls will come out on top, the Posh will go down swinging if they have to.

Peterborough vs Sheffield Wed Tip 2: Both Teams To Score @10/11 with bet365

Quiet night for the ref

While many of us have perceptions that the lower down the leagues you go, the harder the challenges are, both these sides are attempting to break this mould.

Both teams average less than 2 cards per match with the home side seeing yellows an average of 1.52 times and the away only 1.72 times. What's more is that they both only see two players being booked in 46% of their matches for both sides.

So neither teams seem to be the fiery, hard fought teams of old, but our referee for the evening is the linchpin in this equation.

Anthony Backhouse only dishes out 3.15 cards per game he officiates and has shown 3.5+ cards in 39% of his matches refereed in his time.

Both teams may be cagey not wanting to give away anything, set pieces or otherwise that could endanger their performance or outcome of the match.

Peterborough vs Sheffield Wed Tip 3: Under 4 cards @5/4 with bet365