Klopp’s New Job Creates Value Angle For Red Bull’s Latest Investment

Jurgen Klopp has joined Red Bull as the head of global soccer.

The legendary German manager departed Liverpool at the end of last season. He subsequently announced his retirement from football management, making this transition to a new role somewhat expected.

Nevertheless, Borussia Dortmund fans are agitated by their former manager’s decision. Red Bull and their German club, RB Leipzig, are the antithesis of the 50-plus-one rule in the Bundesliga.

However, the move does offer Klopp the opportunity to work with some of the most exciting football projects in Europe. Paris FC look to be next in line and they have made a fantastic start to the current campaign.

Red Bull’s Record of Success

The Austrian energy drink company owns Red Bull Bragantino and the New York Red Bulls, but we are focusing on their impact in Europe. Two clubs on the continent are entirely owned by Red Bull.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig is the crown jewel in Red Bull’s portfolio, thanks to their frequent participation in the Champions League, and they have experienced a meteoric rise to the top.

The club was formed by Red Bull back in 2009, and started out in the fifth tier of German football with the company purchasing the playing rights of SSV Markranstadt. Ralf Rangnick's arrival in 2012 played a crucial role in their rise through the leagues, leading them to reach the Bundesliga in 2016.

RB Leipzig finished second in their first season in the top tier of German football. They have qualified for the Champions League on seven other occasions since then, and have won two DFB Pokals and a German Super Cup.

RB Salzburg

Red Bull bought Salzburg Sport AG back in 2005, and rebranded the club as FC Red Bull Salzburg. Since the takeover, the team have won 14 Austrian Bundesliga titles.

RB Salzburg have also proven to be an astute operator in the transfer market in recent years. Players like Erliing Halaand, Sadio Mane, Benjamin Sesko and Karim Adeyemi have lined up for Salzburg. The club have raised more than €300m over the past five seasons.

Billionaire Backed Paris Destined For Ligue 1

Red Bull are poised to take over Paris FC with Bernard Arnault. Their neighbours, Paris Saint Germain, are the dominant force in French football, but Stephane Gilli’s side could soon be joining them in the top flight. The sky's the limit with their new-found wealth.

Paris FC have started this season in fine fettle. They have won six of their eight league matches so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the table as a result. Despite Stephan Gilli’s team being two points clear of their nearest rivals, we can still get an appealing price on them to win the league.

Les Parisiens have the lowest xGA in Ligue 2, with an average of 0.62 per game, which has translated to them conceding just 0.88 goals per game.

Paris FC also boasts the fourth-highest xG in the second tier. The imminent takeover and the prospect of a busy January transfer window could well be enough for them to win the league this time around.